"We maintain our positive view on VINCI, as we believe the group continues to offer a compelling combination of solid and reliable EBIT growth (we forecast 5% for the next two years, after averaging about 7% over the past two years)," the broker notes.
"The most significant change we are making is to assume that the higher corporate tax rate will remain in place in France for an additional year in 2026," Berenberg also points out. "As a result, we are reducing our EPS forecasts for the 2026 fiscal year
by 9%, but making no changes for the 2027 fiscal year."
VINCI is the world leader in construction, concessions and related services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- design and construction of infrastructure (44.1%; VINCI Construction): primarily in the fields of building, civil engineering and hydraulics. In addition, the group is developing a business in the construction, renovation and maintenance of transport infrastructure (roads, freeways and railroads; Eurovia), in the production of aggregates (No. 1 in France) and in urban development;
- design, execution, and maintenance of energy and telecom infrastructures (38.1%; VINCI Energies and Cobra IS);
- sub-contracted infrastructure management (16.2%; VINCI Concessions): primarily managing roads and highways (mainly through Autoroutes du Sud de la France and Cofiroute), parking areas, airport activities;
- other (1.6%): primarily property development (residential properties, business properties, managed residences and property services).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (42.2%), the United Kingdom (9.4%), Germany (7.8%), Spain (5.3%), Europe (14%), North America (7.7%), Central and South America (5.9%), Oceania (3.3%), Africa (2.2%) and Asia/Pacific and Middle East (2.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.