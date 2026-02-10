Berenberg Raises Price Target for Vinci

Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation on Vinci while raising the price target from 140 to 146 EUR.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 02/10/2026 at 04:29 am EST

"We maintain our positive view on VINCI, as we believe the group continues to offer a compelling combination of solid and reliable EBIT growth (we forecast 5% for the next two years, after averaging about 7% over the past two years)," the broker notes.



"The most significant change we are making is to assume that the higher corporate tax rate will remain in place in France for an additional year in 2026," Berenberg also points out. "As a result, we are reducing our EPS forecasts for the 2026 fiscal year

by 9%, but making no changes for the 2027 fiscal year."