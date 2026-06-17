The German investment bank reported that it recently hosted the head of the Danish laboratory's U.S. operations. Following these discussions and observing the rapid growth in U.S. demand for the oral version of Wegovy, analysts are increasingly confident that the company will reach the upper end of its guidance. In their base-case scenario, full-year targets could be raised again if both the Wegovy pill and the injectable version demonstrate volume growth through the second half of the year.
Furthermore, with the upcoming launch of CagriSema, Novo Nordisk's primary next-generation treatment for obesity and type 2 diabetes, Berenberg anticipates a return to sales growth in 2027 (+3%), accelerating to +6% over the 2028-2030 period. Finally, the laboratory's expanding pipeline is expected to offset pressures related to upcoming patent expirations.
In detail, analysts described the volume ramp-up of the Wegovy pill since its January launch as impressive. Novo Nordisk noted that approximately 3m prescriptions were written in just 22 weeks following the launch. Eli Lilly's competitor, Foundayo, has had little impact thus far.
In another positive development, Wegovy HD, a higher-dose version, was launched in the United States in early April. Analysts noted that approximately 80% of patients on HD transitioned from the 2.4mg dose and might otherwise have been lost to the competition.
Among products currently in development, CagriSema for obesity and mim-8 for hemophilia are expected to receive U.S. approval in the second half of the year.
Ultimately, Berenberg confirmed its buy recommendation on Novo Nordisk shares and raised its price target from DKK300 to DKK325.
Novo Nordisk A/S specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- diabetes and obesity treatment products (93.7%);
- rare disease treatment products (6.3%): intended for the treatment of haemophilia, blood disorders, hormonal disorders, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and Canada (21.4%), the United States (56%), Latin America/Middle East/Africa (9.9%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (6%), Asia/Pacific (6.7%).
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