Berenberg Raises Price Target on Novo Nordisk, Maintains Buy Rating

Novo Nordisk is seeing strong demand on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange, rising 4.09% to DKK291.77, bolstered by a Berenberg analysis detailing several upside catalysts for the stock.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/17/2026 at 08:34 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The German investment bank reported that it recently hosted the head of the Danish laboratory's U.S. operations. Following these discussions and observing the rapid growth in U.S. demand for the oral version of Wegovy, analysts are increasingly confident that the company will reach the upper end of its guidance. In their base-case scenario, full-year targets could be raised again if both the Wegovy pill and the injectable version demonstrate volume growth through the second half of the year.



Furthermore, with the upcoming launch of CagriSema, Novo Nordisk's primary next-generation treatment for obesity and type 2 diabetes, Berenberg anticipates a return to sales growth in 2027 (+3%), accelerating to +6% over the 2028-2030 period. Finally, the laboratory's expanding pipeline is expected to offset pressures related to upcoming patent expirations.



In detail, analysts described the volume ramp-up of the Wegovy pill since its January launch as impressive. Novo Nordisk noted that approximately 3m prescriptions were written in just 22 weeks following the launch. Eli Lilly's competitor, Foundayo, has had little impact thus far.



In another positive development, Wegovy HD, a higher-dose version, was launched in the United States in early April. Analysts noted that approximately 80% of patients on HD transitioned from the 2.4mg dose and might otherwise have been lost to the competition.



Among products currently in development, CagriSema for obesity and mim-8 for hemophilia are expected to receive U.S. approval in the second half of the year.



Ultimately, Berenberg confirmed its buy recommendation on Novo Nordisk shares and raised its price target from DKK300 to DKK325.