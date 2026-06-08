Berenberg raises price target on Rémy Cointreau

Berenberg announced on Monday that it has raised its price target for Rémy Cointreau shares from 47.6 to 52.6 euros, welcoming the 'ambitious' three-year financial targets set by the French spirits producer.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/08/2026 at 04:19 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In its research note, the broker points out that the group's transformation plan, dubbed 'RC Forward', aims to grow current operating profit by 100 million euros by 2029. This is expected to be driven notably by a recovery in cognac momentum with the upcoming launch of more affordable references, as well as market share gains for Cointreau and the expansion of The Botanist gin brand.



While awaiting further details regarding the scope of this strategic program, which are likely to be released in November alongside the interim results, the analyst believes that Rémy must focus on an immediate sales recovery.



For the time being, the broker concludes, it remains too early to ignore the headwinds weighing on business activity. Consequently, Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation, noting that the stock is currently trading at a 2027 P/E ratio of 26x.