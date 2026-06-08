Berenberg announced on Monday that it has raised its price target for Rémy Cointreau shares from 47.6 to 52.6 euros, welcoming the 'ambitious' three-year financial targets set by the French spirits producer.
In its research note, the broker points out that the group's transformation plan, dubbed 'RC Forward', aims to grow current operating profit by 100 million euros by 2029. This is expected to be driven notably by a recovery in cognac momentum with the upcoming launch of more affordable references, as well as market share gains for Cointreau and the expansion of The Botanist gin brand.
While awaiting further details regarding the scope of this strategic program, which are likely to be released in November alongside the interim results, the analyst believes that Rémy must focus on an immediate sales recovery.
For the time being, the broker concludes, it remains too early to ignore the headwinds weighing on business activity. Consequently, Berenberg maintains its hold recommendation, noting that the stock is currently trading at a 2027 P/E ratio of 26x.
Rémy Cointreau is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of cognac, spirits and liqueurs. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- cognac (62.1%): Rémy Martin and LOUIS XIII brands;
- liqueurs and spirits (35.8%): liqueur (Cointreau), rum (Mount Gay), brandy (Saint Rémy and Metaxa), single malt whiskies (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces).
The remaining net sales (2.1%) concern the distribution of third-party products.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (21%), Asia/Pacific (40.1%) and Americas (36.9%).
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