Berenberg Reiterates Its Buy Rating on Trigano

The analyst keeps a buy recommendation on the stock, with an unchanged price target of €200.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/30/2026 at 11:08 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to Berenberg, the share buybacks launched by the group more than offset the impact of supply bottlenecks that weighed on third-quarter sales. The broker believes the continuation of the buyback program could materially support earnings per share and points to a valuation it considers attractive.



The note highlights that motorhome sales growth was held back by supplier issues, resulting in nearly 1,000 incomplete vehicles and an estimated revenue shortfall of between €35m and €40m over the quarter.



The research firm has therefore cut its 2026 operating margin estimate to 9.7% from 10.3% previously, but believes the strength of cash generation allows the group to easily finance its share buyback program, while maintaining a positive net cash position.