According to Berenberg, the share buybacks launched by the group more than offset the impact of supply bottlenecks that weighed on third-quarter sales. The broker believes the continuation of the buyback program could materially support earnings per share and points to a valuation it considers attractive.
The note highlights that motorhome sales growth was held back by supplier issues, resulting in nearly 1,000 incomplete vehicles and an estimated revenue shortfall of between €35m and €40m over the quarter.
The research firm has therefore cut its 2026 operating margin estimate to 9.7% from 10.3% previously, but believes the strength of cash generation allows the group to easily finance its share buyback program, while maintaining a positive net cash position.
Trigano specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of leisure vehicles and equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- leisure vehicles (95%): motor-homes (79.4% of net sales; Europe's No. 1 automaker; 49,000 vehicles sold in 2024/25; Trigano, Challenger, Autostar, Arca, Chausson, Roller Team, Eura-Mobil, Karmann-Mobil brands, etc.), mobile-homes (8.1%; 10,600 units; Résidences Trigano) and caravans (3.4%; 7,200 units; Sterckeman and Caravelair). The group also offers vehicle equipment (9.1%; refrigerators, kitchen appliances, screen porches, etc.; Camping-Profi, Euro Accessoires, Clairval, etc.) as well as leasing and financing services;
- leisure equipment (5%): primarily trailers (120,300 trailers sold in 2024/25; Erca, Sorel, Trelgo brands, etc.), garden equipment (swings, garden sheds, swimming pools; Abak, Amca, Yardmaster), and campsite equipment (tents, caravan awnings; Jamet, Plisson, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (34.5%), Germany (20.4%), the United Kingdom (12.1%), Italy (7.1%), Spain (5.6%), Belgium (4.3%), Nordic countries (3.8%), the Netherlands (3.8%) and other (8.4%).
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