Ferrari shares are trading in the red (-1.2% at EUR301) on the Milan Stock Exchange, following a 4-session winning streak during which the stock has rien by 7.40%.

Berenberg has detailed its latest findings from a survey of dealership networks across the US, Europe and China. Feedback from dealers paints a constructive picture, with demand for special series and core internal combustion engine (ICE) models described as exceptionally strong and fully booked.



Meanwhile, the depreciation of residual values for hybrid models is either slowing down or stabilizing.



One dealer characterized the collectors' market as "insane," while others suggested that any brand dilution caused by the launch of the all-electric Ferrari Luce appears to be "marginal."



Regarding the Luce, Berenberg noted that while the reception of its design and price positioning has been "mediocre," early feedback on order intakes suggests that, although modest, they should meet market expectations in terms of unit volumes.



Furthermore, according to Berenberg's discussions with dealers, rumors suggest Ferrari may introduce an ICE successor to the 296—potentially a 296 Challenge Stradale—which could re-energize the legacy customer base.



Analysts maintained their Buy rating on the stock with a target price of €381.