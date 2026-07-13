Berenberg has decided to reaffirm its buy recommendation on the drugmaker's shares, but has lowered its price target to 16,000 pence from 17,000 pence. To justify the move, the analysts point to Wainua's failure in cardiomyopathy.

On Thursday, AstraZeneca said the primary endpoint was not met in a phase 3 trial evaluating the Swedish-British group's Wainua and Ionis in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. The primary endpoint combined cardiovascular mortality and recurrent cardiovascular events over a period of up to 140 weeks, compared with placebo.

Berenberg nonetheless believes the group remains on track to meet its goal of $80bn in revenue in 2030.