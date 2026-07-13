Berenberg Sticks With Its Confidence in AstraZeneca, But Lowers Its Target

AstraZeneca is losing ground in London (-0.60%, to 12,757 pence) and is heading for a fourth consecutive decline. Over the previous three sessions, the stock has already fallen 10.65%.

Berenberg has decided to reaffirm its buy recommendation on the drugmaker's shares, but has lowered its price target to 16,000 pence from 17,000 pence. To justify the move, the analysts point to Wainua's failure in cardiomyopathy.



On Thursday, AstraZeneca said the primary endpoint was not met in a phase 3 trial evaluating the Swedish-British group's Wainua and Ionis in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. The primary endpoint combined cardiovascular mortality and recurrent cardiovascular events over a period of up to 140 weeks, compared with placebo.



Berenberg nonetheless believes the group remains on track to meet its goal of $80bn in revenue in 2030.