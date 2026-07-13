Berenberg has decided to reaffirm its buy recommendation on the drugmaker's shares, but has lowered its price target to 16,000 pence from 17,000 pence. To justify the move, the analysts point to Wainua's failure in cardiomyopathy.
On Thursday, AstraZeneca said the primary endpoint was not met in a phase 3 trial evaluating the Swedish-British group's Wainua and Ionis in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. The primary endpoint combined cardiovascular mortality and recurrent cardiovascular events over a period of up to 140 weeks, compared with placebo.
Berenberg nonetheless believes the group remains on track to meet its goal of $80bn in revenue in 2030.
AstraZeneca PLC is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical groups. Net sales break down by source of income as follows:
- product sales (99.8%). Net sales break down by treatment area between oncology (42.6%), cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases (23%), respiratory and autoimmune diseases (14.7%), and other (19.7%; inflammatory diseases, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal and infectious diseases);
- collaboration revenue (0.2).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (7.4%), Europe (22.9%), the United States (40.8%), Americas (6.1%) and Africa/Asia/Australia (22.8%).
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