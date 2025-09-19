On Friday, Berenberg upgraded Stellantis shares from "hold" to "buy," with a target price increased from €9 to €9.5, believing that the automotive group should benefit from the reduction of its inventory and its upcoming vehicle launches.



In a sector study published this morning, the analyst believes that the momentum of new models should return to the forefront and support the sector's stocks.



The environment is likely to remain volatile in the short term for manufacturers, but Q3 sales have gotten off to a good start in both Europe and the United States, the broker points out.



The sustained pace of product launches planned for the second half of the year and for 2026-2027 should also be a supporting factor, despite persistent pressure on prices, Berenberg adds.



Notably regarding Stellantis, the professional believes that the stock should be buoyed by a much more favorable inventory situation in the US and by the momentum of upcoming products, which should ensure a gradual improvement in its results.



However, his favorite stocks in the sector remain BMW, Ferrari, and Renault.