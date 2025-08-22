Berkeley Group has delivered another year of steady earnings, but the market remains unconvinced. Despite management's reassurances and long-term strategy, the stock continues to lag, underscoring the tension between operational strength and investor confidence.

The developer reported net income of £382 million for FY2025, only slightly down from £398 million a year earlier, with earnings per share holding at £3.70. Operating margin was unchanged at 20.1%, a sign of resilience in a subdued housing market. Forward sales stand at £1.4 billion, already covering more than three-quarters of expected FY2026 revenue. Management also reaffirmed its ten-year “Berkeley 2035” vision.

Yet the share price tells a different story. Down 10.6% over three months and 30.7% across the past year, the stock reflects investor caution. Regulatory bottlenecks and a sluggish macro environment continue to weigh on sentiment, limiting the impact of operational steadiness.

Analysts see room for re-rating

Market consensus offers a more optimistic perspective. Of the 18 analysts covering the stock, the average rating is “outperform,” with a mean target price of £44.29—implying 19.3% upside from the latest close at £37.12. Targets vary widely, from a low of £36.50 (-1.7%) to a high of £52.60 (+41.7%), but recommendations have generally shifted in a more positive direction over the past year.

In relative terms, Berkeley stands out within its peer group: both its investor rating and trading rating rank in the 1st decile of our universe, signaling attractive positioning for both long-term portfolios and near-term opportunities, despite volatility.

Chart signals consolidation, not capitulation

The technical picture confirms a market in wait-and-see mode. Since peaking in 2021, the stock has formed a pattern of lower highs, with the most recent price action stabilising above the 3,550p support zone. Resistance is visible at 3,842p and 4,324p, suggesting the share is locked in a broad consolidation range. This reflects neither a full breakdown nor a convincing reversal, but a period of rebuilding investor conviction.

Execution and policy remain key catalysts

Looking ahead, much depends on Berkeley’s ability to execute its Build to Rent platform and navigate planning approvals under the UK’s cumbersome regulatory system. Management has pledged £2 billion in shareholder returns by 2034, supported by a £5 billion investment plan across London and the South-East.

At 11.3x 2025 P/E, valuation remains appealing compared with peers, while the stock sits in the 2nd decile of our equity valuation ranking. We see the recovery path hinging less on margins—already stable—than on the delivery of units and improvements in policy that could unlock greater supply.

Our base case favours a gradual recovery. Strong forward sales, a robust balance sheet and attractive multiples provide grounds for re-rating as sentiment improves. The key risk lies in a further deterioration in planning activity or a wave of downward analyst revisions, which could undercut visibility and stall confidence.