Berkshire Hathaway announced on Thursday that it will acquire Occidental Petroleum's petrochemical division, OxyChem, for $9.7bn in cash. This is Warren Buffett's largest acquisition since the purchase of insurer Alleghany in 2022. The deal comes as the Omaha-based conglomerate has a record level of cash on hand, amountong to $344bn. Upon the announcement, Occidental Petroleum's stock rose 1.4% in premarket trading.

Berkshire already owns 28.2% of Occidental's capital, but Buffett, 95, who is expected to retire at the end of the year, has reiterated that he does not want to take control of the Texas-based group. Occidental plans to use $6.5bn from the sale to reduce its debt, which should enable it to resume its share buyback program. Its CEO, Vicki Hollub, described the deal as the final step in a transformation that began ten years ago.

For Berkshire, this marks a return to the chemical industry after the acquisition of Lubrizol in 2011 for a similar amount. Greg Abel, Buffett's designated successor in 2026, praised the transaction, which he said illustrates Occidental's commitment to long-term financial stability. The deal is expected to close in Q4. Buffett began investing in Occidental in 2019, financing the purchase of Anadarko Petroleum with a $10bn injection in exchange for preferred shares with an 8% dividend.