Berkshire Hathaway announces an agreement to acquire Occidental's chemical business, OxyChem, in an all-cash transaction for $9.7bn, subject to customary adjustments.



OxyChem is a global manufacturer of basic chemicals essential to the quality of life, with applications in water treatment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and commercial and residential development.



Occidental plans to use $6.5bn of the proceeds from the transaction to reduce its debt and achieve its target of less than $15bn in core debt, which was set following the announcement of its acquisition of CrownRock in December 2023.



The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. A subsidiary of Occidental will retain the environmental liabilities inherited from OxyChem.