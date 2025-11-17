Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $4.3bn stake in Alphabet, Google's parent company, at the end of Q3, making the technology company the conglomerate's tenth largest equity investment. This decision marks a significant shift in Berkshire's investment strategy, which has historically focused on companies with strong fundamental value. The announcement, revealed in a regulatory filing on Friday, surprised observers, as Warren Buffett has long avoided technology companies deemed too speculative.

The investment in Alphabet was reportedly initiated by Ted Weschler or Todd Combs, two portfolio managers at Berkshire who were also behind the purchase of Amazon shares in 2019. Berkshire still holds $2.2bn worth of shares in the e-commerce giant. The interest in Alphabet comes as the company's stock has risen 46% since the beginning of the year, supported by growing demand for artificial intelligence and the performance of its cloud division.

This new focus on large technology stocks, although exceptional in Buffett's overall strategy, is not unprecedented. Apple, which the billionaire considers more of a consumer goods company than a technology company, is already the largest holding in his portfolio. However, the entry into Alphabet confirms Berkshire's increased openness to major digital players.