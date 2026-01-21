Berkshire Hathaway has formally launched a process to disengage from Kraft Heinz by registering its 27.5% stake in a regulatory filing. The move marks a symbolic step under Greg Abel, Warren Buffett's designated successor, as he seeks to turn the page on an investment seen as one of his predecessor's rare missteps. As the food group's largest shareholder, Berkshire is positioning itself for greater strategic flexibility, without triggering an actual sale for now. Kraft Heinz shares fell 7% after the announcement.



Acquired in 2015 following the merger of Kraft Foods and H.J. Heinz, orchestrated with 3G Capital, the stake has proved disappointing. Kraft Heinz shares have lost about 70% of their value since the deal, hurt by changing consumer preferences, stagnation at legacy brands and rising costs. In 2025, Berkshire recorded a $3.8bn write-down on the investment, despite significant dividends received. The food group now plans to split into two separate entities, separating its sauces and shelf-stable meals business from its North American consumer staples products.



Warren Buffett himself had acknowledged the merger's failure, while not being convinced the planned break-up would fundamentally change Kraft Heinz's trajectory. While Berkshire's filing does not signal an immediate sale, it sets the stage for a gradual disposal, with a first indication potentially coming with quarterly results in May. Meanwhile, 3G Capital, co-architect of the 2015 tie-up, has already fully sold its stake. Stifel, for its part, is maintaining a hold recommendation on Kraft Heinz, citing limited growth and a consumer backdrop in the United States that remains unfavourable.