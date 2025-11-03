erkshire Hathaway has posted Q3 2025 operating income of $13.485bn, up 34% y-o-y. This performance was mainly driven by more than a 200% surge in underwriting income from its insurance operations, which reached $2.37bn. At the same time, Overall, the conglomerate led by Warren Buffett posted net profit that rose by 17% to $30.8bn.

Despite these solid results, it made no share buybacks, in line with Buffett's cautious strategy. This decision comes as Berkshire's stock has fallen by over 10% from its highs and its annual performance (+5%) remains significantly under that of the S&P 500 (+16.3%). In addition, the company reduced its exposure to listed equities and recorded a net taxable gain of $10.4bn. No new major equity investments were announced during the period.

The group's cash reserves reached a record $381.6bn, highlighting the growing difficulty in identifying attractive investment opportunities. A turning point is looming with the announced departure of Warren Buffett from the top management position by the end of the year, at the age of 95. Greg Abel, currently vice president in charge of non-insurance activities, will take over his operational duties. Finally, Berkshire announced the acquisition of Occidental Petroleum's petrochemical division for $9.7bn, its largest transaction since 2022.