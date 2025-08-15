After weeks of speculation, the mystery has been solved: we now know which stock Warren Buffett's firm Berkshire Hathaway has set its sights on.

Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffett, announced the acquisition of 5 million shares in UnitedHealth Group, causing the stock to jump 7% after the close. This return to the health insurer's capital marks a strategic shift for the conglomerate, which had sold its previous position in 2010.

Buffett's conglomerate also said it sold 20 million shares ofApple, its largest holding, in the second quarter, reducing its stake to 280 million shares.

UnitedHealth is currently going through a difficult period, with rising medical costs, federal investigations, the fallout from the murder of an executive, and a massive hack of its technology subsidiary. The company recently lowered its earnings forecast, anticipating several billion dollars in additional costs in the short term.

This move comes as the stock has fallen 46% since January. For Buffett, known for taking advantage of valuation lows in solid companies, the move could represent a bet on the ability of an industry leader to rebound despite a turbulent environment.

However, some analysts agree that this $1.6 billion position, which represents less than one-hundredth of Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio, is more likely the work of one of his two lieutenants, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.