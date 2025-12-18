Bernard Arnault Sees Himself Leading LVMH for Another 10 Years
During the Yale CEO Summit on December 17, 2025, Bernard Arnault made it clear to Sara Eisen (CNBC) that he had no plans for an immediate handover. When questioned about his succession, the 76-year-old CEO replied, "See you in ten years."
Regarding the involvement of his five children, Arnault reassured investors about the future quality of management by emphasizing a strictly meritocratic approach: LVMH remains a family business, but responsibilities are earned through competence, ruling out any notion of automatic dynastic succession.
On the strategic front, the LVMH chief highlighted his personal and historic relationship spanning more than 40 years with the Trump family—a significant diplomatic asset for the group, as the United States remains a key market, further strengthened by the integration of Tiffany.
Fundamentally, he rejects the term "luxury" in favor of "high-quality" products rooted in history, a semantic distinction aimed at justifying the group's pricing power. For Arnault, this pursuit of experience and exceptionality serves as an effective shield against economic cycles and geopolitical crises, with demand for heritage products, in his view, remaining disconnected from mass consumption trends.
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is the world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- fashion and leather items (48.5%): brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kenzo, Celine, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, etc.;
- watches and jewels (12.5%): Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred brands, Tiffany, etc.;
- perfumes and cosmetics products (9.9%): perfumes (Christian Dior, Guerlain, Loewe, Kenzo brands, etc.), makeup products (Make Up For Ever, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, etc.), etc.;
- wines and spirits (6.9%): champagnes (Moët & Chandon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Dom Pérignon brands, etc.; No. 1 worldwide), wines (Cape Mentelle, Château D'Yquem, etc.), cognacs (mainly Hennessy; No. 1 worldwide), whisky (mainly Glenmorangie), etc.;
The remaining net sales (22.2%) are from selective distribution through the Sephora, DFS, Miami Cruiseline chains and Le Bon Marché and La Samaritaine department stores.
At the end of 2024, products are marketed via a network of 6,307 outlets located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.3%), Europe (17.2%), Japan (8.8%), Asia (27.5%), the United States (25.4%) and other (12.8%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.