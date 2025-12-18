Bernard Arnault Sees Himself Leading LVMH for Another 10 Years

During the Yale CEO Summit on December 17, 2025, Bernard Arnault made it clear to Sara Eisen (CNBC) that he had no plans for an immediate handover. When questioned about his succession, the 76-year-old CEO replied, "See you in ten years."

Regarding the involvement of his five children, Arnault reassured investors about the future quality of management by emphasizing a strictly meritocratic approach: LVMH remains a family business, but responsibilities are earned through competence, ruling out any notion of automatic dynastic succession.



On the strategic front, the LVMH chief highlighted his personal and historic relationship spanning more than 40 years with the Trump family—a significant diplomatic asset for the group, as the United States remains a key market, further strengthened by the integration of Tiffany.



Fundamentally, he rejects the term "luxury" in favor of "high-quality" products rooted in history, a semantic distinction aimed at justifying the group's pricing power. For Arnault, this pursuit of experience and exceptionality serves as an effective shield against economic cycles and geopolitical crises, with demand for heritage products, in his view, remaining disconnected from mass consumption trends.