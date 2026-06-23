Bernstein expects a cautious second quarter from Hermès

Bernstein on Tuesday reiterated its "outperform" rating and €2,150 price target on Hermès, while noting that the Paris luxury house is heading into its half-year earnings release in a cautious mood.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/23/2026 at 09:44 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following an end-of-quarter discussion with the French group, the research firm says management highlighted that a handful of factors improved slightly in the second quarter versus the first three months of the year, notably a trend toward stronger tourist spending in Europe and local consumption in the Middle East.



However, overall momentum remains mixed for the rue Saint-Honoré saddler, leading the analyst to anticipate only a modest sequential acceleration in activity in the second quarter.



The second half of 2026 should, by contrast, provide more meaningful support for the company's business, Bernstein predicts, arguing that growth should be driven more by an increase in high-end tourist spending as well as the expansion of retail selling space.



Hermès is scheduled to publish its first-quarter results on July 29.