Following an end-of-quarter discussion with the French group, the research firm says management highlighted that a handful of factors improved slightly in the second quarter versus the first three months of the year, notably a trend toward stronger tourist spending in Europe and local consumption in the Middle East.
However, overall momentum remains mixed for the rue Saint-Honoré saddler, leading the analyst to anticipate only a modest sequential acceleration in activity in the second quarter.
The second half of 2026 should, by contrast, provide more meaningful support for the company's business, Bernstein predicts, arguing that growth should be driven more by an increase in high-end tourist spending as well as the expansion of retail selling space.
Hermès is scheduled to publish its first-quarter results on July 29.
Hermès International specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- leather and saddlery goods (44.2%): purses, luggage, small leather goods, planners, writing items, saddles, bridles, riding objects and clothing, etc.;
- clothes, shoes, and accessories (28.3%);
- silk and textile products (6%);
- clock and watchmaking articles (3.4%);
- perfumes and beauty products (3.1%);
- other (15%): mainly jewelry and home decoration products.
At the end of 2025, the group had a network of 294 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.8%), Europe (14.8%), Japan (9.9%), Asia/Pacific (41.9%), Americas (19.2%) and Middle East (4.4%).
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