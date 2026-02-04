Bernstein Maintains "Market Perform" Rating on EssilorLuxottica, Price Target Set at 250 Euros

On Wednesday, Bernstein reiterated its "market perform" rating and 250-euro price target for EssilorLuxottica, revisiting the "revolution" that the smart glasses market represents for the ophthalmic optics specialist's business.

In a note released in the morning, the research firm points out that the Franco-Italian group's stock is trading at valuations worthy of a tech company, with a very high multiple of over 30 times its earnings, due to investors betting on the emergence of a massive market with the development of AI-powered glasses.



The widespread adoption of these smart glasses —which indeed sell for twice the price of traditional eyewear—could, by 2040, increase the size of the premium eyewear market fivefold. This market is already estimated at over 75 billion euros and is currently dominated by EssilorLuxottica, the analyst explains.



However, Bernstein believes investors tend to underestimate the risks associated with this paradigm shift and considers that while EssilorLuxottica has strong competitive arguments, they are not entirely unassailable.



Certainly, the group holds licenses for major brands, controls a large share of its production through its vertically integrated model, and boasts a global presence thanks to its distribution network. Yet, these advantages could very well be replicated by other players, the note cautions.



From Bernstein's perspective, the success of Ray-Ban Meta has served as a "trial run" for tech giants such as Alibaba, Google, and Apple, who could well collaborate in the field with other luxury brands. According to the research firm, competition in this sector is set to intensify.