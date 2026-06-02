Bernstein nudges price target lower on Dassault Aviation

The analyst reiterates a 'market perform' rating on the stock, while trimming the price target from 340 to 330 EUR.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/02/2026 at 04:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Adrien Rabier, analyst at Bernstein, remains constructive on several operational drivers: he anticipates an acceleration in Rafale deliveries in the second half of 2026, primarily for export, as well as the imminent finalization of negotiations regarding the Indian order for 114 aircraft.



The analyst also highlights the expected rebound in Falcon order intake compared to the first half of 2025, which was weighed down last year by the U.S. pricing environment.



Finally, Bernstein forecasts 2026 revenue of 8.8 billion EUR, exceeding the 8.5 billion EUR target communicated by the group. The lower price target essentially reflects a slight adjustment to 2026 estimates ahead of the half-year results.