Adrien Rabier, analyst at Bernstein, remains constructive on several operational drivers: he anticipates an acceleration in Rafale deliveries in the second half of 2026, primarily for export, as well as the imminent finalization of negotiations regarding the Indian order for 114 aircraft.

The analyst also highlights the expected rebound in Falcon order intake compared to the first half of 2025, which was weighed down last year by the U.S. pricing environment.

Finally, Bernstein forecasts 2026 revenue of 8.8 billion EUR, exceeding the 8.5 billion EUR target communicated by the group. The lower price target essentially reflects a slight adjustment to 2026 estimates ahead of the half-year results.