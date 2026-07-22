Adrien Rabier, an analyst at Bernstein, views TKMS's 2026 guidance as 'prudent', especially given first-half performance. He expects an EBIT margin of 7% this year, above the company's target of more than 6%, and also sees the medium-term margin target of more than 7% as conservative.
The broker note says the turnaround in the submarine business should continue as legacy low-margin contracts are gradually phased out, while margins in the surface ships division should steadily improve as recent programs are executed.
According to Bernstein, after the announcement of major contracts in Canada and the alternative F126 contract, the stock is once again an investment whose appeal will hinge above all on operational execution (a 'show me' story), which supports keeping the current recommendation.
TKMS AG & Co KgaA, formerly thyssenkrupp Projekt 2 GmbH, is a Germany-based naval shipbuilder company. The Company is engaged in the development and manufacturing of conventional submarines and naval ships as well as unmanned systems, sensors, sonar systems, effectors, software solutions, and maritime command systems. It is also a provider of non-nuclear submarines and cooperates with many international partners in the field of surface solutions. The Company also offers comprehensive lifecycle services such as maintenance, repair and modernization. supplies the navies of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), non-NATO allies and strategic partner countries worldwide, offering technological skill, reliability and support throughout the entire life cycle.
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