Bernstein Reiterates Its Rating on TKMS, Shares Climb

Bernstein reiterates its 'market perform' rating on TKMS shares, with an unchanged price target of €76. Shortly after 3 p.m., the stock was up more than 1.6% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Adrien Rabier, an analyst at Bernstein, views TKMS's 2026 guidance as 'prudent', especially given first-half performance. He expects an EBIT margin of 7% this year, above the company's target of more than 6%, and also sees the medium-term margin target of more than 7% as conservative.



The broker note says the turnaround in the submarine business should continue as legacy low-margin contracts are gradually phased out, while margins in the surface ships division should steadily improve as recent programs are executed.



According to Bernstein, after the announcement of major contracts in Canada and the alternative F126 contract, the stock is once again an investment whose appeal will hinge above all on operational execution (a 'show me' story), which supports keeping the current recommendation.