BESI keeps losing ground despite reassuring comments from Oddo BHF

Like the rest of its sector, which is suffering after a disappointing overnight update from Samsung, BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) is under pressure this Tuesday, down 5.5% to 244 EUR in Amsterdam, after sliding 5.5% the day before, a move that prompted Oddo BHF to respond this morning.

"Yesterday's pullback in the stock has a familiar feel: a Korean press report is questioning the timeline for adopting hybrid bonding in memory, due to debates that are either outdated (the height of the packaging) or already well known (limited adoption in HBM4E and a gradual ramp with HBM5)", the research firm says, adding that the article "brings little that is new".



"Our model already assumed very limited adoption for HBM4E (around 2-3%) and, admittedly, an inflection point with HBM5 (2027), but alongside TCB for several generations. Note that, even if adoption were pushed back to HBM5E, the impact would be manageable on EPS (around 10% in 2027/28)", it continues.



In Oddo BHF's view, its hybrid bonding adoption thesis remains intact and this pullback once again offers a buying opportunity. The research firm is not changing its estimates or its 400 EUR price target, and reiterates its "outperform" rating.



Despite these reassuring comments, BESI shares are still giving up significant ground this Tuesday, in line with other European semiconductor names, such as ASML (-6% in Amsterdam), STMicroelectronics (-6.6% in Paris and in Milan) or Infineon (-7.8%).



The sector is clearly being weighed down by a disappointing update from Samsung Electronics overnight. The South Korean electronics manufacturer said it generated, over the past quarter, operating profit of about 8,900 bn KRW and revenue of around 74,000 bn KRW, or roughly €5.2bn and €43.3bn.



"Despite a 19-fold increase in quarterly profit year over year, it came in 'only' 6% above estimates, which appears to have triggered a round of profit-taking", a Deutsche Bank economist explained in his morning note.