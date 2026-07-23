BESI slips despite solid outlook, analysts say

BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI) is down 4% at €238.2 in Amsterdam, despite reporting its second-quarter results, marked by strong order intake and better-than-expected targets for the current quarter, according to ING.

For the second quarter, the Dutch chip-industry equipment maker posted EPS up 178% to €1.11 and revenue up 69% to €250m, figures that nonetheless came in just slightly below the consensus.



'The highlights include in particular a solid level of order intake (17% above the consensus) and guidance for the third quarter of 2026 that is above expectations,' ING preferred to emphasize.



'Management highlighted sustained momentum in hybrid bonding, photonics, data centers and power-management applications for artificial intelligence,' the Dutch bank added.



'Overall, this strengthens our conviction that BESI remains a key winner in the current AI packaging cycle, thanks both to its traditional portfolio and its hybrid bonding offerings,' ING concluded, and it remains at buy on the stock.



'Customer adoption of hybrid bonding rose from 15 to 21 customers and AI-related applications accounted for about 60% of first-half orders,' KBC said, adding that the short-term outlook has improved.



Nevertheless, the Belgian firm maintains its 'reduce' recommendation and its €225 price target on BESI shares, as it believes that 'the current valuation already reflects a very strong multi-year growth outlook'.