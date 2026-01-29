While the dollar continues to gyrate, corporate earnings are dropping faster than product placements in influencer videos. Microsoft and Meta's lavish AI spending received markedly different receptions, while the Fed meeting turned out to be something of a non-event. Thursday's session will again be driven by earnings reports, from A for Apple to W for Wizz Air (yes, I couldn't find a Z).

A great deal happened yesterday at the end of the session in the United States. First, the US central bank kept its main policy rate unchanged, as expected. The decision passed with 10 votes in favour and 2 against, with Christopher Waller and Stephen Miran advocating for a quarter-point cut. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell then stepped up to explain the rationale. In essence, he highlighted the resilience of the US economy under current conditions, suggesting there was no urgent need to adjust rates. Markets now appear confident that no rate cuts are forthcoming in either the March or April meetings. The mantra of the day was "I have nothing to say on that" - a line Powell deployed repeatedly to sidestep thorny questions about his own future, the dismissal of Lisa Cook, or the federal investigation into the Fed's building works.

Wall Street ended the day in a holding pattern. The Nasdaq 100 still managed a 0.3% gain, with investors speculating on after-hours earnings from key tech names. The S&P 500 finished marginally down, though it briefly touched 7,000 points for the first time ever during the session (an intraday record of 7,002.28). In Europe, the mood was gloomier. LVMH weighed heavily on the CAC 40 with lacklustre results and tepid recovery prospects. The Stoxx Europe 600 ended 0.75% lower, hit by sharp declines in its two traditional pillars: banking and healthcare. Pharmaceutical stocks had a tough day on both sides of the Atlantic, as the White House ramped up pressure on the healthcare ecosystem to bring down treatment costs.

Shortly after the closing bell in New York, a slew of earnings reports hit the wires. The reaction was mixed. Microsoft shares dropped 6% in after-hours trading, with continued heavy AI investments failing to feed through to profits. Meta, by contrast, impressed the markets with upgraded guidance, and despite also ramping up AI spend, saw its stock leap 6% post-market. Tesla was also well received, with results less deteriorated than feared despite a growth stall. And, in a reminder that old still holds gold, it was IBM that shone brightest, jumping 7% after reporting.

Meanwhile, the dollar remains a focal point. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tried to extinguish the fire lit by his boss, Donald Trump, just hours earlier. The US President had indicated he saw no issue with letting the greenback slide. Amid the ensuing turmoil, Bessent attempted to add a caveat: the United States remains committed to a strong dollar and had not intervened recently to support the yen. His remarks briefly lifted the dollar yesterday, but the rebound proved short-lived. The ongoing dollar volatility continues to ripple across multiple asset classes. Gold and silver are posting eye-watering gains, and other commodities are beginning to overheat.

Elsewhere in the news, the United States is maintaining pressure on the Iranian authorities. A naval group centred around the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln is currently deployed in the Middle East to reinforce American deterrence. Thursday traditionally sees the heaviest earnings traffic during reporting season, and today is no exception. A flurry of announcements is expected in Europe and the US, culminating in Apple reporting after the closing bell. While the Cupertino giant is no longer the sole trendsetter it once was, it remains a key technological bellwether.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the mood is bearish in Australia (-0.1%), India (-0.3%) and Taiwan (-0.8%). Elsewhere, Japan is flat and South Korea is up 1%.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: Consumer Confidence in Japan; Balance of Trade in Switzerland; Economic Sentiment in the Euro Area; Unemployment Benefit Claims in France and Business Confidence in Spain; in the United States, Initial Jobless Claims, Imports, Balance of Trade, Exports, and Factory Orders MoM; Balance of Trade in Canada. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.38

: US$1.38 Gold : US$5,570.68

: US$5,570.68 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$68.4

: US$68.4 United States 10 years : 4.26%

: 4.26% BITCOIN: US$87,885.7

In corporate news:

Unilever divests its home care businesses in Colombia and Ecuador to Alicorp.

divests its home care businesses in Colombia and Ecuador to Alicorp. Metro Bank initiates its third round of redundancies as part of a cost-cutting measure.

initiates its third round of redundancies as part of a cost-cutting measure. CityFibre announces job cuts in response to market conditions.

Spreadex has disclosed its stake in AMS Group through a regulatory filing.

SAP forecasts accelerated revenue growth through 2027 driven by its cloud business.

forecasts accelerated revenue growth through 2027 driven by its cloud business. Deutsche Bank Q4 profit surpasses expectations due to reduced costs and strong investment bank performance.

Q4 profit surpasses expectations due to reduced costs and strong investment bank performance. DWS increases its profit per share target to 10-15% annual growth and announces a special dividend for 2027.

increases its profit per share target to 10-15% annual growth and announces a special dividend for 2027. ABB reported record quarterly revenue of $9.05 billion and a higher net profit of $1.27 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations, while launching a $2 billion share buyback program.

reported record quarterly revenue of $9.05 billion and a higher net profit of $1.27 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations, while launching a $2 billion share buyback program. SEB has ended its current share repurchase program and is launching a new program for A-shares.

has ended its current share repurchase program and is launching a new program for A-shares. Nordea Bank raises its full-year dividend and signals ongoing buyback activity.

raises its full-year dividend and signals ongoing buyback activity. Nordea reports Q4 operating profit of EUR 1.5 billion, exceeding estimates and outlining a 2026 return on equity target above 15%.

reports Q4 operating profit of EUR 1.5 billion, exceeding estimates and outlining a 2026 return on equity target above 15%. Swedbank reports Q4 operating profit above forecasts and proposes a higher annual dividend.

reports Q4 operating profit above forecasts and proposes a higher annual dividend. Telia expects 3% like-for-like growth in 2026 core earnings.

expects 3% like-for-like growth in 2026 core earnings. Nokia reports Q4 2025 earnings with adjusted operating profit above expectations, citing strong network infrastructure demand.

reports Q4 2025 earnings with adjusted operating profit above expectations, citing strong network infrastructure demand. Cimpress PLC has provided its earnings and revenue outlook for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

has provided its earnings and revenue outlook for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026. Walmart: The board has approved a dividend payment for shareholders.

Tesla will double its capital spending to $20 billion, focusing on autonomous vehicles, robots, and battery production. Q4 revenue exceeds Wall Street estimates.

will double its capital spending to $20 billion, focusing on autonomous vehicles, robots, and battery production. Q4 revenue exceeds Wall Street estimates. Microsoft experienced high capital expenditures with a slowdown in cloud growth, impacting its valuation.

experienced high capital expenditures with a slowdown in cloud growth, impacting its valuation. Meta's first-quarter sales exceed expectations, marking a positive turnaround.

JPMorgan believes the current economic environment is ideal for bonds and credit markets.

believes the current economic environment is ideal for bonds and credit markets. Bit Digital Inc. reaffirms its long-term holding in Whitefiber shares.

Steel Partners proposes a cash and credit-financed acquisition of a majority stake in InMode at $18 per share, a 29% premium to the recent closing price.

