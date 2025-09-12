The retailer's stock has clawed its way back from a deep correction, showing signs of resilience as it tests new levels on the upside.

Best Buy’s share price has moved in well-defined stages over the past 18 months. An intermediate peak around $78 in March 2024 gave way to a powerful rally, propelling the stock to nearly $97 in September. What followed was a prolonged slide, culminating in an April 2025 bottom at $54.24 — its lowest in over a year.

A structured rebound in motion

Since that trough, momentum has turned upward. The stock has carved out higher lows in the $63–66 range, with successive highs pushing to $78.54 at the end of August and confirmed again in early September. Best Buy now trades comfortably above its 20- and 50-day moving averages, signaling persistent buying interest.

Support to watch, resistance to clear

In the current setup, $71.63 stands out as a key support level. Holding above it keeps the rebound narrative intact, while a break below would invalidate the constructive outlook. On the upside, resistance at $83.78 is the threshold bulls must surpass to extend the recovery. Until then, the bias favors continuation of the rebound, provided support remains firm.