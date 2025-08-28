Best Buy has reported Q2 adjusted EPS that is down 4.5% to $1.28, with an adjusted operating margin down 0.2 point to 3.9% on revenue of $9.44bn.



On a comparable basis, the consumer electronics chain's sales grew 1.6%, its strongest increase in three years, driven by a 5.1% increase in online sales in the US and a 7.6% increase in international sales.



This better-than-expected growth is due to a combination of innovation in new technologies, a constant commitment to providing a seamless omnichannel customer experience, and strong partnerships with our suppliers, management said.



Best Buy reiterates its guidance for the current fiscal year, i.e. adjusted EPS of $6.15 to $6.30, an adjusted operating margin of approximately 4.2%, and revenue of $41.1bn to $41.9bn (-1% to +1% on a comparable basis).