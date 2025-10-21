Halliburton announced net income of $18m for Q3 2025, or $0.02 per diluted share, impacted by exceptional charges (separation costs related to workforce reductions, asset impairments, etc.). NB: a year earlier, income was $571m.



Adjusted for exceptional items, net income was $496m (exceeding the consensus of around $430m), representing adjusted EPS of $0.58, down 21% from $0.73 in Q3 2024.



Quarterly revenue fell 2% y-o-y to $5.6bn but remained above consensus. Reported operating income was $356m, down 59% y-o-y. Adjusted operating income was $748m, compared with $987m a year earlier, down 24%.



Free cash flow was $276m, down 47%.



In detail, the Completion & Production segment posted revenue of $3.22bn (-2%) and operating income of $514m (-23%), while the Drilling & Evaluation division recorded revenue of $2.38bn (-1%) and operating income of $348m (-14%).



Geographically, activity declined in North America ($2.36bn, down 1%), Latin America ($996m, down 5%), and the Middle East/Asia ($1.41bn, down 8%), but increased in Europe/Africa/CIS ($828m, up 15%). "



"We achieved an adjusted operating margin of 13% and took steps that will generate $100 million in quarterly savings," said CEO Jeff Miller. "Our strategy of capital discipline, shareholder returns, and investment in differentiating technologies is paying off."



In Q3, Halliburton reported that it repurchased approximately $250m of its own shares and paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. No guidance update was provided in the press release.



In pre-market trading in New York, the stock rose nearly 3.5% following the announcement.