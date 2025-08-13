It's not just the thermometer that's going crazy this August. Yesterday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new record highs, up over 1%. Investors therefore welcomed the eagerly awaited US inflation statistics. For the White House, this reflects the success of President Trump's policies. For the markets, above all it's proof that the upward drivers are more powerful than tariffs.

Despite all the recent noise about the reliability of US statistics, everyone welcomed the CPI published yesterday by the BLS. To summarize this report simply, it is broadly in line with economists' expectations. While some categories are showing the first signs of an impact from tariffs, lower gasoline prices are putting downward pressure on inflation, preventing it from rising too much.

Conclusion for the markets: the Fed may cut rates in September. Between Monday and Tuesday, the probability of a 25 basis point cut at the next meeting even increased, rising from 86% on Monday to 94% on Tuesday.

In the wake of this, Donald Trump welcomed the figures, which he said showed that his trade policy was working: tariffs are mainly paid for by other countries and bring "trillions of dollars" into the federal budget. In reality, it is more like hundreds of billions, but we are familiar with his appetite for big numbers.

"Ignore the panic-mongers"

In any case, with inflation under control and record customs revenues, Donald Trump can claim victory and bash everyone in the media and on Wall Street who predicted the worst in the spring. Earlier this month, the White House took pleasure in publishing a video entitled: "The media and experts doubted President Trump's trade strategy – they were WRONG."

Yesterday, Donald Trump targeted Goldman Sachs. Like many other institutions, the US bank had, in recent months, warned about the negative effects of tariffs on inflation and growth. And in a note published on Sunday, Goldman Sachs analysts further stoked the fire. They estimate that US consumers absorbed only 22% of the cost of tariffs through June, a figure that could rise to 67% if recent tariffs remain on the same trajectory. We already mentioned this study earlier this week. We salute the foresight of the MarketScreener team, who well deserve their self-awarded title of "best editorial team in Europe."

Returning to Goldman Sachs, its CEO, David Solomon, took a hit when Donald Trump suggested that he devote himself to his passion for DJing rather than "getting bogged down running a big financial institution." As a reminder, Goldman Sachs' board of directors forced him to give up this hobby in 2022. The aim was for him to devote himself fully to his position at the bank.

While the Goldman Sachs boss has decided to put away his turntables, the party continues on Wall Street. To quote the White House spokesperson at yesterday's press conference: "Ignore those who are panicking and trust President Trump." For now, the market seems to be ignoring both those who are panicking AND President Trump. Despite average tariffs of 15.2%, according to Bloomberg estimates (based only on those currently in effect), stock indices are hitting record highs almost every week.

Battle of narratives

At first glance, this is a paradoxical situation, and everyone has been trying to come up with a narrative to explain it in recent weeks. Personally, I can't get enough of the phrase coined by Rick Rieder, chief investment officer at Blackrock: "The markets are not ignoring the risks, they are pricing in a system built to absorb them," he wrote in the Financial Times at the end of July. In other words, despite the tariffs, there are enough tailwinds for equities: tax cuts, AI, Fed rate cuts, etc.

So the markets are at record highs mainly because investors believe that tariffs will not derail the mega trends driving the upturn. Donald Trump has a rather different view of the record markets. He sees them as a reflection of the success of his policies, particularly tariffs.

Once again , a video from the White House perfectly illustrates this disconnect between the president and Wall Street. Important note: no, the MarketScreener team does not spend its days on YouTube. Let's just say that we have interns to keep busy.

In this video, posted on July 21 to mark the six-month anniversary of Donald Trump's second term, a sequence shows the US president brandishing his chart of reciprocal tariffs. It was "Liberation Day," April 2. The announcement triggered a sharp market correction. However, the voiceover accompanying this moment refers to stock indices hitting new records.

Obviously, this is political communication, and they are neither the first nor the last to rewrite history a little to their advantage. But behind this, there is still a conviction within this administration that their policy is the right one and that they must see it through to the end.

However, in recent months, Donald Trump's backtracking on tariffs has been widely commented on. So much so that there was even talk of "TACO trade," the idea that the markets were rising on these reversals. But the reality today is that he has followed his logic to its conclusion.

While the economic consequences of his decisions are not yet fully apparent or measurable, Donald Trump can at least present himself to his voters as a president who keeps his campaign promises. And with his favorite phrase: "promises made, promises kept."