February 28 - May 28. It has been three months to the day since the conflict (initially expected to last 3 to 4 weeks) began. In the latest twist, an agreement has reportedly been reached between Washington and Tehran, according to the media outlet Axios. Only Trump's final approval is said to be missing. This prospect provided significant relief to the markets... before the wave of optimism receded. At the closing bell, the CAC 40 shed 0.23% but still outperformed the DAX (-0.30%) and the Footsie (-0.69%).

While recent exchanges of fire between Tehran and Washington raised fears of a more pronounced resumption of hostilities, a wind of de-escalation blew through the markets around 4:00 PM: Axios reports that a deal is now on the negotiating table. Only the approval of the White House occupant is reportedly required.



Iranian television also indicated it had reviewed an unofficial draft memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran. 'This protocol provides for the lifting of the American blockade and the resumption of commercial maritime traffic by Iran within 30 days, according to an Iranian-Omani mechanism', UBS noted this morning.



Always quick to 'price in' yet another peace plan, investors reacted rapidly: prices, which had been in the red since the opening, moved closer to break-even... before optimism faded fairly quickly in the absence of official confirmation.



Russia, Israel, Cuba... geopolitics to watch



Oil prices are not reacting very sharply either: Brent is up 0.1% at 92.9 USD per barrel, while WTI is down 0.7% at 89.5 USD.



In reality, oil prices are also supported by the fact that Moscow is reportedly on the verge of finalizing an export ban on diesel and kerosene, after long-range Ukrainian drone strikes knocked out nearly 25% of the country's refining capacity.



'Repairs [to these sites] will take months, as Western sanctions block access to the specific components needed', points out Frédéric Lorec, oil analyst at AlphaValue, who estimates Russian exports at approximately 1 Mb/d of diesel, or 3 to 4% of the global middle distillate supply.

The export ban therefore hits regular customers (mainly Turkey, Brazil, and North Africa since 2023) and forces buyers to seek alternative suppliers, de facto tightening the global distillate market.



Still on the geopolitical front, markets are also closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, where Benjamin Netanyahu has just announced that the IDF will take control of 70% of Gaza. Not to mention the United States, which continues to put pressure on Cuba by strengthening its military presence around the island.



The defense sector (re)bounds



Under these circumstances, defense stocks are in favor. Behind STMicro (+3.19%), Thales posted the second-best performance on the CAC 40 (+2.7%) following the announcement of a strategic radar contract in Slovenia and the signing of an agreement to provide sonars for the Canadian Navy's future destroyers.



With a 2.3% gain, Airbus completes today's podium, benefiting from an agreement with Mistral AI aimed at accelerating sovereign AI in aerospace and defense. The stock is also supported by the announcement of a contract for 11 helicopters with the Czech authorities.



Across Europe, defense stocks are in the green, such as Rheinmetall, which also posted the best performance on the Euro Stoxx 50 (+4.15%) after announcing a 1 billion euro contract with the German army.



Other stocks in the sector are also standing out, including Exail (+13.24%), Exosens (+9.06%), Saab (+7.36% after agreeing to supply Gripens to Ukraine), and Renk (+5.44%).



Conversely, Dassault Systèmes is the CAC's laggard, dropping 5.67%, penalized by the Airbus/Mistral AI agreement mentioned above, the scope of which could cover certain applications currently handled by the company.



Ferrari is also regaining ground (+3.49%) after yesterday's slump caused by doubts regarding the aesthetics of its latest model, the Luce, the first 100% electric vehicle produced by the Prancing Horse.



US growth revised downward, inflation lurking



Thus, US real GDP increased at an annual rate of 1.6% in the first quarter of 2026, according to the second estimate from the Department of Commerce, a figure revised down by 0.4 percentage points from its initial estimate.



Furthermore, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, a measure closely watched by the Fed, rose by 0.4% in April, compared to a forecast of +0.5%. On an annual basis, it increased by 3.8%, in line with expectations, marking an acceleration from the 3.5% recorded in March.



Additionally, in May, durable goods orders performed significantly better than expected with a 7.9% jump, far exceeding expectations of +4% and a previous figure of +1.3% (revised upward by +0.8%).



Finally, in April, new home sales amounted to 622,000 units in the United States, against expectations of 661,000. In March, they stood at 663,000 (revised from 682,000).