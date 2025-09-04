Times are tough for American agri-food giants.

Published on 09/04/2025 at 06:03 am EDT - Modified on 09/04/2025 at 06:14 am EDT

Following the announcement of an amicable divorce at Kraft Heinz and the launch of an activist campaign at PepsiCo, another example is The Campbell's Company, formerly Campbell Soup, whose share price in 2025 is exactly the same as it was thirty years ago.

The Camden, New Jersey-based group's annual results, published yesterday, offer little hope for improvement. Sales are up 6%, but even management admits that this increase is entirely due to last year's acquisition of Sovos Brands. On an organic basis, revenue is actually down 1%.

Before its $2.7bn acquisition, Sovos was generating approximately $100m in operating profit. In other words, Campbell paid a high price in what appears to be yet another desperate attempt to return to growth.

The group's track record in this area is hardly impressive. Its profits have been stagnating for several decades now, with none of its major strategic reorientations producing convincing results. In 2018, the $6.1bn acquisition of Snyder's-Lance merely kept the company afloat rather than revitalizing it.

The worrying trend of margin compression, which has been going on for at least 20 years, thus continues unabated. Despite a misleading headline in the press release announcing the results—which reported a 12% increase in operating profit—fiscal year 2025 does not really mark a turning point for Campbell.

In fact, if we scrutinize the accounts, the increase in profitability observed this year is not due to operations, but rather to savings made in asset depreciation, the pension plan, and the cost of hedging against rising raw material prices—the exact details have not yet been disclosed.

Battling painful stagnation, Campbell, which still generates cash profits—or free cash flow—of nearly $900m per year, is currently trading at 11x this earning capacity based on its market capitalization alone.

With the Dorrance family still controlling one-third of its capital, it is difficult to see the group successfully pivoting in the long term without a more profound change in its shareholding structure.