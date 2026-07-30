Between the Fed, earnings and data, Europe does not know which way to turn

Europe's main stock markets do not really seem to know which direction to take on Thursday morning, hit at once by the recent renewed tensions in the Middle East and the hard-to-read message delivered last night by the Fed, in markets that are also busy digesting the latest avalanche of earnings releases.

A little more than half an hour before the opening bell, the futures contract on the CAC 40 index is up 0.2%, but the one on the DAX is down 0.4% while the Euro STOXX is indicated broadly flat, a sign of an early session with no real direction.



Concerns about a fresh escalation in the military conflict between the United States and Iran remain very high in the markets after the US military said overnight it had completed a "heavy" series of strikes against Iran, as Donald Trump had previously promised.



According to the Pentagon, dozens of targets of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were struck, including military command centers, missile and drone facilities, surveillance and coastal defense sites, as well as maritime capabilities.



The Fed's lack of clarity fuels skepticism



At the same time, investors appear to be hesitating in how they interpret the latest signals sent by the Federal Reserve, whose relatively officially dovish tone seems to sharply contrast with internal divisions in favor of monetary tightening.



While three governors argued on Wednesday for an immediate rate hike, the rather conciliatory remarks by Kevin Warsh, the institution's chairman, appear to have raised doubts about the central bank's credibility.



"During his press conference, Warsh dodged many questions while making a few clearly dovish comments," Bank of America analysts note.



"First, he showed openness toward reviewing alternative inflation indicators other than the PCE index. Second, he suggested that tools other than rate hikes could be used to curb inflation. Finally, he implied that markets had already done part of the Fed's tightening work," the investment bank said.



This cacophony triggered a sharp pullback on Wall Street at yesterday's close, with investors judging that the Fed will have no choice but to raise rates in the coming months if inflation pressures are confirmed.



At the final bell, the Dow Jones index fell 2.2%, the S&P 500 slipped 1.5% and the Nasdaq 100 shed more than 2%.



A flood of earnings on both sides of the Atlantic



On the corporate front, investors this morning have to digest the latest quarterly results from tech giants ahead of another round of announcements expected later in the day.



Microsoft last night reported results that beat expectations for its cloud business, reassuring investors about the payoff from its heavy investments in artificial intelligence, with Azure growth and Copilot adoption pointing to still-strong demand from businesses.



The stock consequently jumped 7% in after-hours trading.



But investors' optimism was cooled by Meta Platforms, which is down more than 7% in electronic trading despite another commercially solid second quarter, with investors mainly punishing profit that fell short of expectations and accelerating AI-related spending.



This chill, coming amid questions over current valuations for technology stocks, could continue tonight with the release of results from Apple and Amazon.



Disappointing numbers could revive the worries that drove the recent selloff in the Nasdaq, which has lost nearly 9% over the past four weeks.



But the calendar also looks very busy in Europe, where heavyweights such as adidas, AB InBev, BAE Systems, BBVA, Capgemini, Enel, Ferrari, ING, Rolls-Royce, Sanofi, Schneider Electric, Shell, Societe Generale and Stellantis are due to present their financial statements.



The macro calendar is also packed



The Bank of England (BoE) also meets today and is expected to keep rates unchanged at 3.75%, while signaling a slowdown in the pace of its quantitative tightening program given the still-inflationary backdrop and persistent upward pressure on yields.



Thursday's agenda also includes the first estimate of US GDP growth for the second quarter and the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.



Bond and currency markets are clearly being whipsawed by uncertainty around the direction of the Fed's monetary policy.



The dollar is reacting strongly to the Fed's confusing message, with the euro benefiting by moving back up toward the 1.1450 area.



The greenback's pullback is contributing to lower US sovereign yields. The 10-year US yield is currently down more than four basis points, at 4.6220%.



In oil markets, crude prices are moving higher again amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran. The September contract for US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is up 0.4% at $84.8 a barrel. Brent for the same delivery is also up 0.4% above $91.1.