The line between model providers and consulting firms is blurring as partners increasingly become competitors.

Testifying before the National Assembly's commission of inquiry into digital sector vulnerabilities, Arthur Mensch, co-founder of Mistral AI, highlighted a now-central disconnect: the disruptions caused by artificial intelligence are out of sync with French political priorities.

During this hearing, he also stated that while worker productivity is rapidly multiplied by AI, the progression is non-linear. With just five people, coordination needs already begin to slow down gains. At the scale of an entire organization, the company hits an "organizational bottleneck".

This is precisely where the battle is shifting. Generative AI tools have been available for several years and, according to McKinsey, 90% of respondents say their organization uses AI regularly. However, only a third of respondents claim their company has scaled these uses across the entire organization, while 39% report an impact on EBIT. Beyond the models themselves, the next logical step for capturing value lies in implementation for large enterprises.

To capture this value, a race is unfolding around the orchestration layer. Whoever controls the implementation controls a growing share of the AI budget of major corporations.

Mistral AI oriented its model toward businesses very early on. The French group is not just a model provider, but it's also an infrastructure player and a technical advisor, with a promise of sovereignty as a backdrop.

OpenAI is beginning to follow the same logic. In December, the company recruited Denise Dresser, former CEO of Slack, as Chief Revenue Officer. Sam Altman had already emphasized the importance of corporate clients, who represent 40% of the group's revenue: OpenAI expects them to become the majority by the end of the year.

The goal for model providers is now to push enterprise AI beyond pilot programs. In recent months, consulting firms have let the cat amongst the pigeons through multiple partnerships. OpenAI and Anthropic are plugging into the rolodexes of consulting giants to industrialize their distribution.

Until now, this ramp-up was largely driven by consulting firms. In recent months, almost all the major names in the sector have let the wolf into the fold by signing multiple partnerships.

Examples of recent partnerships:

However, a new milestone has just been reached. OpenAI and Anthropic are now building their own deployment capabilities.

Anthropic is creating an AI services company with Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman and Goldman Sachs to help businesses integrate Claude into their operations. Applied engineers from Anthropic will work directly with the teams of this new entity.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is launching the OpenAI Deployment Company, acquiring Tomoro and bringing in approximately 150 Forward Deployed Engineers as well as deployment specialists. The company will continue to work with its partners, notably Bain & Co, Cap Gemini and McKinsey, who are also shareholders.

The dynamic has so far relied on technological partnerships and distribution by consultants, but if AI giants develop their own service and support capabilities, the boundary between partner and competitor becomes much more obscure.

It remains to be seen whether consulting firms had no choice but to ally with OpenAI and Anthropic, or if they opened the door too early to those who might tomorrow capture a portion of their value.