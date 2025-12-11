With impressive growth in copper and coal production in the recent quarter, strategic deals, and ambitious decarbonization efforts, BHP's global reach and financial performance solidify its status as a formidable player in the mining industry. Attractive dividends provide steady rewards for shareholders, further enhancing its appeal.

Founded way back in 1885 and headquartered in Melbourne, BHP Group Limited is the undisputed king of the mining world. This titan digs up iron ore, copper, coal, and a smattering of other treasures. With sales spreading far and wide—China leading the charge, followed by Japan, Korea, India, and beyond—BHP's global reach is nothing short of Herculean.

But wait, there's more! BHP is charging ahead in the race to decarbonize steelmaking. They're exploring multiple pathways: hydrogen-based DRI ESF routes, optimizing Pilbara ores for low-carbon processes, and deploying CCUS with major steelmakers. The goal? Slashing emissions intensity and inching closer to near-zero steel in the long run. Talk about a green revolution!

Rocking copper and coal

BHP Group has been flexing its muscles with impressive growth over Q1 26. Copper production climbed 4% to 494 kt, while steelmaking coal production surged 8%, thanks to robust mining rates at Broadmeadow (one of five metallurgical coal mines in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, Australia).

Adding to its impressive track record, over FY 20-25, BHP Group reported a steady top-line performance, boasting a revenue CAGR of 5.5% to reach a staggering USD 51.3bn. This growth was fueled by strong prices for future-facing commodities like copper and potash. In comparison, global peer Rio Tinto plc posted a revenue CAGR of 4.5%, reaching USD 53.7bn over FY 19-24. BHP is clearly leading the pack.

Meanwhile, the Jansen potash project in Canada is progressing rapidly, with Stage 1 now 73% complete and production set to begin in 2027. Once fully operational, Jansen will be one of the world's largest potash mines, producing 8.5 Mtpa and potentially supplying 10% of global potash needs. Stage 2 is currently 13% complete. With rising global population, decreasing arable land, and improving diets, potash is crucial for sustainable farming. BHP is on track to become a leading potash producer, offering low-cost solutions at a time when potash-enriched fertilizers are vital for food security.

In another strategic move, BHP has inked a deal with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for a 49% stake in WAIO's inland power network. GIP is set to pump in a cool USD 2.0bn, while BHP retains full control and will pay a tariff over the next 25 years. The deal is expected to wrap up by FY 26, pending regulatory nods.

Copper shines?

BHP Group's shares have delivered a solid 9.1% return over the past 12 months, outpacing Rio Tinto's 7% return. BHP, standing as the largest in Australia, has declared an annual dividend of USD 1.10 per share for FY 25, providing steady and consistent rewards to its shareholders and representing a dividend yield of 4.6%.

The stock is closely watched by 15 analysts, with five issuing a 'Buy' rating and 10 opting for 'Hold.' The average target price stands at USD 29.3. Intriguingly, the stock is currently trading above this target price, adding a layer of complexity to the investment narrative.

So, is it time for an ore-copper approach with BHP Group? With its strong global presence, innovative decarbonization efforts, and solid financial performance, BHP is a mining marvel that's hard to ignore. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a curious onlooker, BHP's story is one of ambition, resilience, and a touch of mining magic.

However, BHP's financial performance is highly sensitive to commodity price fluctuations driven by global economic conditions, supply-demand dynamics, and geopolitical events. Additionally, mining operations face inherent risks such as accidents, equipment failures, and geological challenges, which can disrupt production, increase costs.