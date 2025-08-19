Oddo BHF maintains its 'Neutral' rating on BHP shares, with an unchanged target price of 2100p.



The broker says that its H2 2024-25 results slightly exceeded expectations, thanks to the performance of copper, which generated higher EBITDA than iron ore for the first time. However, net profit was 10% below forecasts due to exceptional charges, notably relating to the Samarco case.



The broker also highlights that operating cash flow remained strong, enabling net debt to be reduced to $12.9bn, at the top end of the group's target range. At $0.60 per share, the final dividend proposed, is 19% above expectations, corresponding to a payout ratio of 60%, well above the minimum of 50%.



Finally, analysts say that, despite good execution and a solid position in its three core businesses, Oddo BHF prefers to maintain a 'Neutral' rating on BHP shares, favoring Rio Tinto for its higher yield and a sequence of results deemed more favorable in the short and medium term.