BHP shares rose nearly 2% in London after reporting a 14% increase in net profit to $9bn for FY 2024-25, "supported by strong underlying operational and cost performance in a volatile global environment."



The Anglo-Australian mining company reported record production volumes for copper and iron ore, as well as increased production of steelmaking coal, but also benefited from higher copper prices.



Nevertheless, its underlying EBITDA contracted by 10% to $26bn, following an 8% decline in revenue to $51.3bn, mainly due to lower iron ore and coal prices.



BHP has decided on a final dividend of 60 cents per share, totaling $3bn, bringing the total return to shareholders announced for the year to end-June to $1.10 per share, or $5.6bn in total.