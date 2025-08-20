While maintaining its 'neutral' rating on BHP shares, UBS has raised its target price for them from 1900 pence to 2000 pence (cp: 1967 pence, -1%), following the Anglo-Australian mining company's FY 2024-25 results.



BHP is the operational leader in its class and is tightening capital discipline by prioritizing shareholder returns and reducing capital expenditure in the medium term, the broker acknowledges.