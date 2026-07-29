Bic Raises Its Outlook

The maker of lighters, razors, pens and promotional items posted a solid first half of 2026, marked by higher revenue, improved profitability and a sharp rebound in cash generation. On the back of these results, the group is raising its outlook for the year.

Revenue came in at €1.04bn, with organic growth of 1.7% over the half (+1.8% in the second quarter), driven by all major categories and regions. The Blade Excellence (razors) and Flame for Life (lighters) divisions provided particular support for this momentum.



In detail, Human Expression (stationery) delivered organic growth of 0.5%, thanks to improved demand in North America as well as the Middle East and Africa, despite weaker activity in Europe and Latin America.



Flame for Life advanced 1.7%, fueled by strong performances in Europe and Latin America, while Blade Excellence posted growth of 2.9%, supported by solid momentum in Europe and Latin America as well as a slight increase in North America.



The Tangle Teezer brand continued to accelerate, with organic growth of 21% in the second quarter and 16% over the full half, driven by an excellent performance in Europe and North America.



On profitability, adjusted operating profit reached €166m, up from €147m a year earlier. The adjusted operating margin stood at 16.0%, though it benefited from a one-off effect linked to the reimbursement of U.S. tariffs, representing a 1.5-point gain. Excluding this item, the margin came in at 14.5%, an improvement of 80 basis points versus the first half of 2025.

Cash generation also strengthened sharply, with net free cash flow of €64m, compared with -€14m a year earlier, again supported by the tariff reimbursement.



In light of these performances, Bic is raising its outlook for 2026. The group now expects modest organic revenue growth, an adjusted operating margin slightly above 14% and stable net free cash flow generation over the full year.