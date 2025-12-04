The consumer goods group Bic has announced its decision to discontinue Rocketbook and its tattoo-related Skin Creative activities (including Inkbox and Tattly) by the first quarter of 2026. This move comes following a thorough strategic review.

"Rocketbook and Skin Creative activities have not delivered the results initially expected, with both revenue and profitability having significantly deteriorated since their acquisition," explained CEO Rob Versloot.

The manufacturer of disposable razors, pens, and lighters emphasized, however, that this decision does not affect its financial forecasts for 2025 and will have only a minimal impact on its revenue and adjusted operating margin for that year.