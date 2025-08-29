The British provider of IT services, hardware, and software continues to surprise its investors after raising its annual targets for the third time in six months.

Softcat operates with a non-calendar financial year, which closes at the end of July. It will publish its annual results in two months' time. Revenue is expected to grow by around 15%.

The British company is benefiting from excellent momentum, driven both by the execution of major projects and the rise of artificial intelligence in corporate investment strategies. Companies are increasingly reallocating their budgets towards automation and AI. Softcat expects to return to growth this year.

Microsoft plays a central role in this positioning. Softcat and the American giant have been working together for three decades. The partnership is now strengthened by the integration of Microsoft Copilot (the generative AI assistant integrated into productivity applications such as Word, Excel, and Teams) and by the rise of Agentic AI, artificial intelligence capable not only of producing content, but also end-to-end task execution. In concrete terms, they enable decisions to be automated and actions to be implemented in business processes. This opens up new growth opportunities for customers.

At present, the main risks relate to the slowdown in the UK economy, which could weigh on corporate budgets and lengthen decision-making cycles, as was the case earlier in the year with the high level of uncertainty surrounding customs duties. Another uncertainty relates to the incentive programs put in place by major publishers such as Microsoft and Cisco: any revision of these discount schemes, marketing subsidies, or distribution conditions could affect Softcat's profitability, as its model is partly based on smooth relations with its strategic partners.

In the near term, visibility is excellent and Softcat is establishing itself as a premium stock in the rather fragmented UK IT reseller sector. Trading at only 23x earnings, the stock appears attractive as an alternative to the US tech giants to gain exposure to AI. The group's fundamentals remain solid: it has virtually no debt, margins have been growing impressively since 2017, and profitability is similar to other major market players such as Computacenter, SoftwareOne, and Exclusive Networks. A return to the highs reached in 2024 and early summer now seems within reach.