"2025 as seen by MarketScreener" (4/6). As part of our retrospective series on 2025, we selected 25 photos. Twenty-five shots to tell the story of a year.

The second inauguration

Eight years after his first inauguration, Donald Trump is sworn in again. This time as the 47 th president of the United States.

The Capitol Rotunda, January 20, 2025

Numbers and letters

With the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk had promised hundreds of billions of dollars in savings. But the initiative caused more chaos across government agencies than it delivered meaningful savings. DOGE was ultimately dissolved in November, eight months before its mandate was due to expire.

Elon Musk, his son X Æ A-12, and Donald Trump, in the Oval Office on February 11, 2025

Cooling the room

At the Munich Security Conference, JD Vance delivers a speech that amounts to an ideological declaration of war on Europe. That day, the U.S. vice president argues that the "threat from within" is the greatest danger to the Old Continent, that Europe has abandoned "some of its most fundamental values" and is trampling on freedom of speech. A slap in the face for European leaders.

Munich Security Conference, February 14, 2025

A new chancellor ready to open the checkbook

It is a real paradigm shift in Europe: under the impetus of the new chancellor, Friedrich Merz - who topped the parliamentary elections in February and was formally sworn in in May - Germany broke this year with fiscal orthodoxy. In March, the Bundestag voted to create a €500 billion infrastructure fund and to exempt defense spending above 1% of GDP from the "debt brake" rule.

Friedrich Merz after the results were announced, in Berlin on February 23, 2025

The clash of the year

Alone facing Donald Trump and JD Vance, Volodymyr Zelensky is accused of being disrespectful, of not being grateful enough to the United States, and above all is cast as the main obstacle to peace. A clash that will be remembered - and "good TV" for Donald Trump.

Oval Office, February 28, 2025

A chart and a slap

On April 2, Donald Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs on all countries, with a minimum rate of 10%. "Liberation Day" was a shock to financial markets.

In the White House gardens, April 2, 2025

Trump, Zelensky and… St. Peter's

After the Oval Office clash in late February, it was the funeral of Pope Francis that enabled Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky to reopen dialogue.

St. Peter's Basilica, April 26, 2025

A legend steps aside

At 94, Warren Buffett hands the reins to his No. 2, Greg Abel. Abel will take over as chief executive in early 2026, while Buffett will remain chairman of the board. Starting from a failing textile maker in 1965, Warren Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway into an empire.

Warren Buffett speaking at Berkshire Hathaway's 2025 annual meeting. Omaha (Nebraska), May 3, 2025

For team members who are PSG fans

The Paris club won its first Champions League title in 2025. After an outstanding European campaign, Paris Saint-Germain outclassed Inter Milan in the final (5-0). An epic run that will allow Ousmane Dembélé to win the Ballon d'Or - the first for a French player since Zinédine Zidane in 1998.

Munich, May 31, 2025

I've got to run - the kids

Caught up in the conflict between Iran and Israel, Donald Trump slipped away from his G7 counterparts just after the traditional family photo. In 2018, he had already left the G7 early (hosted in Canada, once again), declining to sign the final statement along the way.

G7 summit in Kananaskis (Canada), June 16, 2025

Great Satan, big crater

On June 21, U.S. B-2 bombers strike Iran's three main nuclear sites : Isfahan, Fordo and Natanz. A show of force for the U.S. military and a heavy blow to the Islamic Republic.

Satellite image of the Fordo nuclear enrichment site after the U.S. strike

Dad no longer wants to pay for everyone

Under pressure from Donald Trump, NATO's European allies agreed to raise their defense spending target to 5% of GDP. A long-standing demand from U.S. presidents.

NATO summit in The Hague (Netherlands), June 25, 2025