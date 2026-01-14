The US upmarket fashion retailer Saks Global has filed for bankruptcy, having sought protection under US bankruptcy law (Chapter 11). It has very high debt and unpaid bills that are hitting some of the biggest names in the global luxury sector.

This is one of the largest bankruptcies in luxury retail since the pandemic. On Tuesday evening, Saks Global, parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, filed for bankruptcy in the United States. The group reported between $1bn and $10bn in assets and liabilities to the Houston bankruptcy court. The filing comes less than a year after a $2.7bn merger with Neiman Marcus, backed by Amazon, Salesforce and Authentic Brands, which was intended to create a US champion in upmarket retail.

Behind the scenes, a $1.75bn rescue plan is taking shape. According to Reuters, this includes a $1bn emergency loan led by Pentwater Capital Management and Bracebridge Capital, as well as a $250m asset-backed facility. If the restructuring succeeds, Saks Global could raise up to aother $500m to support its turnaround. The goal is to keep stores operating and avoid an outright liquidation.

Luxury brands highly exposed

However, the collapse is weakening the entire luxury supply chain. Unsecured creditors include Chanel ($136m), Kering ($60m) and LVMH ($26m). As major brands increasingly focus on direct-to-consumer sales and online retail giants take market share, Saks' debacle highlights the limits of the traditional department-store model.