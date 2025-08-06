After a euphoric phase that lasted several weeks on Wall Street, the stock market is once again beginning to doubt the consequences of the United States' aggressive trade policy. But while Washington is increasing pressure on India, Brazil and Canada, rumours of continued talks with China and speculation about a larger-than-expected interest rate cut in September are giving cause for hope.

A closer look at the first seven months of the stock market year shows that Europe and the US are roughly on par in terms of stock market performance, even if their trajectories are completely different. European stocks shone in January and February, but have done little since. US companies, on the other hand, soared in May, June and July after a sluggish start to the year. The bottom line is that the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 8.9% in 2025, including dividends, compared with 8.2% for the S&P 500. And a legitimate question for the rest of the year: will equities find a second wind or buckle under the weight of the economic upheavals imposed by the United States?

What we can see as of 6 August is that tariffs are changing the commercial landscape and possibly the state of the US economy. For better or for worse, that is the question. The Trump administration believes that, whatever happens in the short term, it's a pain for a gain. But the President of the United States can't afford for the pain to be too painful or too long. Or too messy, for that matter, since after all, it's still economics, i.e. the science of things that never go as planned. If the situation gets too out of hand, he already has his scapegoat: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who refused to lower interest rates at this stage for fear of an explosion of imported inflation due to the aforementioned tariffs. The market believes that Jerome will not be able to hold out for long without taking action: it is even willing to bet that the Fed's next meeting in September will be marked by monetary easing in order to prevent the US economy from suffering too much of a backlash from the policies implemented in recent weeks.

As of 6 August, we can also see that corporate results are receiving a mixed reception on the stock market. Last night after the close, the small AI stocks suffered: AMD and especially Super Micro Computer (SMCI, for those in the know) were slashed after disappointing performances. Earlier in the day, another AI player, Palantir, had shone, but was unable to prevent negative sentiment from taking hold on Wall Street, especially among technology stocks: the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.7% at the close, while the S&P 500 lost 0.5%. Whatever their meaning, reactions to earnings reports are often violent, as we have already seen during the recent quarterly results season. Volatility is exacerbated by the swords of Damocles hanging here and there, whether they target countries or sectors, thanks to Donald Trump. In this regard, pharmaceutical companies are still in the eye of the storm as the US president continues to brandish the threat of widespread punishment. His goal is to bring down drug prices in the United States, where patients pay much more for treatment than in the rest of the world. To achieve his goal, he alternates between direct pressure on manufacturers and the threat of dissuasive tariffs, with 250% being the latest figure. To a lesser extent, the semiconductor sector is facing a high level of uncertainty due to a certain political schizophrenia regarding exports to China, which are sometimes banned, sometimes regulated and sometimes relaunched. This was illustrated by AMD's figures yesterday evening: the group is unable to quantify its future revenues from China.

Today will see more results, particularly from traditional American companies, with the trio of Costco, Walt Disney and McDonald's. Europe is not to be outdone, with financials Generali and Commerzbank, fallen healthcare star Novo Nordisk, and iconic German companies Siemens Energy and Beiersdorf. In the new economy, Uber Technologies, Shopify, AppLovin and DoorDash are on the agenda.

In Asia-Pacific, the Japanese market gained 0.5%, helped by the automotive sector, amid rumours that the sector would receive favourable treatment in trade relations with the United States. China rose slightly, while South Korea and India fell moderately. Australia, supported by the mining sector and the prospect of continued Sino-US negotiations, gained 0.8%. Europe is expected to open slightly higher in early trading.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: factory orders in Germany and private sector jobs in France; retail orders in Ecuador; in the United States, DOE crude oil inventories. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.33

: US$1.33 Gold : US$3,373.51

: US$3,373.51 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$68.05

: US$68.05 United States 10 years : 4.22%

: 4.22% BITCOIN: US$113,989

In corporate news:

