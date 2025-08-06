A closer look at the first seven months of the stock market year shows that Europe and the US are roughly on par in terms of stock market performance, even if their trajectories are completely different. European stocks shone in January and February, but have done little since. US companies, on the other hand, soared in May, June and July after a sluggish start to the year. The bottom line is that the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 8.9% in 2025, including dividends, compared with 8.2% for the S&P 500. And a legitimate question for the rest of the year: will equities find a second wind or buckle under the weight of the economic upheavals imposed by the United States?
What we can see as of 6 August is that tariffs are changing the commercial landscape and possibly the state of the US economy. For better or for worse, that is the question. The Trump administration believes that, whatever happens in the short term, it's a pain for a gain. But the President of the United States can't afford for the pain to be too painful or too long. Or too messy, for that matter, since after all, it's still economics, i.e. the science of things that never go as planned. If the situation gets too out of hand, he already has his scapegoat: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who refused to lower interest rates at this stage for fear of an explosion of imported inflation due to the aforementioned tariffs. The market believes that Jerome will not be able to hold out for long without taking action: it is even willing to bet that the Fed's next meeting in September will be marked by monetary easing in order to prevent the US economy from suffering too much of a backlash from the policies implemented in recent weeks.
As of 6 August, we can also see that corporate results are receiving a mixed reception on the stock market. Last night after the close, the small AI stocks suffered: AMD and especially Super Micro Computer (SMCI, for those in the know) were slashed after disappointing performances. Earlier in the day, another AI player, Palantir, had shone, but was unable to prevent negative sentiment from taking hold on Wall Street, especially among technology stocks: the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.7% at the close, while the S&P 500 lost 0.5%. Whatever their meaning, reactions to earnings reports are often violent, as we have already seen during the recent quarterly results season. Volatility is exacerbated by the swords of Damocles hanging here and there, whether they target countries or sectors, thanks to Donald Trump. In this regard, pharmaceutical companies are still in the eye of the storm as the US president continues to brandish the threat of widespread punishment. His goal is to bring down drug prices in the United States, where patients pay much more for treatment than in the rest of the world. To achieve his goal, he alternates between direct pressure on manufacturers and the threat of dissuasive tariffs, with 250% being the latest figure. To a lesser extent, the semiconductor sector is facing a high level of uncertainty due to a certain political schizophrenia regarding exports to China, which are sometimes banned, sometimes regulated and sometimes relaunched. This was illustrated by AMD's figures yesterday evening: the group is unable to quantify its future revenues from China.
Today will see more results, particularly from traditional American companies, with the trio of Costco, Walt Disney and McDonald's. Europe is not to be outdone, with financials Generali and Commerzbank, fallen healthcare star Novo Nordisk, and iconic German companies Siemens Energy and Beiersdorf. In the new economy, Uber Technologies, Shopify, AppLovin and DoorDash are on the agenda.
In Asia-Pacific, the Japanese market gained 0.5%, helped by the automotive sector, amid rumours that the sector would receive favourable treatment in trade relations with the United States. China rose slightly, while South Korea and India fell moderately. Australia, supported by the mining sector and the prospect of continued Sino-US negotiations, gained 0.8%. Europe is expected to open slightly higher in early trading.
Today's economic highlights:
On today's agenda: factory orders in Germany and private sector jobs in France; retail orders in Ecuador; in the United States, DOE crude oil inventories. See the full calendar here.
- GBP / USD: US$1.33
- Gold: US$3,373.51
- Crude Oil (BRENT): US$68.05
- United States 10 years: 4.22%
- BITCOIN: US$113,989
In corporate news:
- Diageo announced stable financial results, yet its shares increased by 7%.
- J Sainsbury is restructuring its leadership team following the resignation of a key executive.
- Glencore shareholders have approved a contract for a share buyback with UBS.
- XP Power Ltd's shares surged by 16% despite the company reporting a loss in the first half of 2025.
- Balfour Beatty has announced the appointment of a new CEO.
- Westmount Energy is unaware of any reasons for its recent share price increase beyond what is already publicly known.
- Novo Nordisk Q2 2025 financial results reveal a 12.9% revenue increase and a 29.0% rise in operating profit.
- Banco BPM reported a record 62% increase in net profit for the first half of 2025.
- Fresenius reported a Q2 EBIT before special items of EUR 654 million, surpassing consensus expectations.
- ABN Amro Bank has announced a 250 million-euro share buyback program.
- Commerzbank reported a decline in profit due to restructuring costs and lower interest rates, yet it has raised its financial targets.
- Bayer AG is cutting 12,000 jobs as part of its restructuring efforts.
- Siemens Energy anticipates reaching the upper end of its 2025 outlook due to robust demand.
- Ypsomed Holding AG is relocating some of its production to Germany and increasing its output in the US.
- Nvidia has rejected a US proposal for location verification in its chips.
- Tesla sales in Europe are declining as BYD gains market share.
- Lucid Group has cut its annual production forecast and missed revenue estimates.
- Caterpillar second-quarter profit declined due to sluggish equipment demand and tariff impacts.
- OpenAI is in discussions for a potential secondary stock sale that could value the company at around $500 billion.
- KKR has increased its bid for Spectris to $5.6 billion.
- Embraer reaffirmed its 2025 outlook and reported a second-quarter net loss.
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Fresnillo Plc: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 1620 to GBX 1700.
- Burberry Group Plc: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from 1370 to GBX 1550.
- Sse Plc: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from GBX 2000 to GBX 2200.
- Auction Technology Group Plc: RBC Capital maintains its sector perform recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 500 to GBX 415.
- Diageo Plc: BNP Paribas Exane maintains its underperform recommendation with a price target raised from GBX 1660 to GBX 1700.
- London Stock Exchange Group Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight rating and reduces the target price from 12600 to GBX 12200.
- Rotork Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from 3.65 to GBP 3.75.
- Fresnillo Plc: Banco BTG Pactual downgrades to neutral from buy with a target price raised from 10 to GBP 16.
- Travis Perkins Plc: Jefferies remains at hold with a target price reduced from GBX 658 to GBX 600.
- Baltic Classifieds Group Plc: Peel Hunt downgrades to hold from add with a target price reduced from 3.80 to GBP 3.50.
- Phoenix Group Holdings Plc: Peel Hunt maintains a Hold recommendation with a target price of GBP 6.30.
- Travis Perkins Plc: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from 736 to GBX 733.