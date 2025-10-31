After Thursday's sharp selloff, the steepest in more than three weeks, Wall Street found something to smile about. Optimistic forecasts from Apple and Amazon offered reassurance that America's corporate heavyweights can still deliver when it matters. Amazon's shares leapt in pre-market trading as its cloud division grew at the fastest rate in nearly three years. Apple also rose after predicting robust iPhone sales for the holiday quarter. Big Tech remains the engine of market confidence, even as it races to reinvent itself through artificial intelligence.

That reinvention, however, is proving costly. The so-called "Magnificent Seven" - a collection of tech titans that now account for roughly 35% of the S&P 500's weight - have revealed a shared enthusiasm for spending heavily on AI. Investors are increasingly uneasy that this money may not translate into higher earnings anytime soon.

Yesterday, on the eve of Halloween, America's stock market staged a fright of its own. Technology shares tumbled, only for Apple and Amazon to offer a late reprieve. Such whiplash has become routine. Reactions to earnings now resemble a slot machine, not a weighing machine. Double-digit swings, even in blue chips, are the new normal.

The market's valuation adds another layer of tension. The S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings multiple has risen above 23, levels not seen since the dot-com era. This implies that investors are already paying handsomely for future profits. Unless corporate results continue to surprise, the risk grows that valuations have raced ahead of reality.

The Federal Reserve is not helping matters by refusing to play the role of generous benefactor. After delivering a widely expected quarter-point rate cut, Chair Jerome Powell insisted that another in December was "not a foregone conclusion." The remark caused traders to temper their expectations: the odds of another cut dropped to about 68% from nearly 90% earlier in the week.

Even so, America's stock rally remains intact. The S&P 500 and Dow are both on track for a sixth consecutive monthly gain, and the Nasdaq for its seventh, the longest such run since 2017. Around 83% of S&P 500 firms reporting so far have beaten expectations, with profits up more than 12% year on year.

Investors' fascination with artificial intelligence has propelled the S&P 500 up 90% since the last bear market began to fade. But enthusiasm has collided with a more practical concern: the bill. Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet all announced plans to increase spending on AI infrastructure. Amazon and Apple have been more restrained but still contribute to the narrative of costly innovation.

November and December have historically brought cheer to investors; since 1950, they have ranked among the best months for the S&P 500. Yet after gains of 16% for the index and 22% for the Nasdaq this year, the question is whether the holiday optimism has already been priced in.

Markets may continue to rise if earnings justify the enthusiasm, but the margin for error is narrowing.

In Asia-Pacific, China continues to decline while Japan and South Korea are progressing, supported by recent agreements signed with the Trump administration. In Australia, the ASX fell for the fourth consecutive session after a rise in inflation dashed hopes of interest rate cuts in the country. Europe is bearish, as the pulling power of Apple and Amazon has clearly not survived the Atlantic crossing.

Dollar index : 99,555

: 99,555 Gold : $4,012

: $4,012 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $63.94 ( WTI ) $60.15

: $63.94 ( ) $60.15 United States 10 years : 4.1%

: 4.1% BITCOIN: $110, 021

