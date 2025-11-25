Bigben has reported a 16.3% decrease in net income, totaling 3.7 million euros for the first half of its 2025-26 fiscal year. Despite this drop, the company managed to improve its operating margin by 0.7 points to 3.5%, while its EBITDA margin rose by 4.1 points to 27%.

The gross margin rate increased by 3.1 points to 54.3%, supported by stable revenue (-0.3%) at 135.4 million euros. A 1.4% growth in Nacon's revenue largely offset a 2.5% decline in Bigben - Audiovideo/Telco revenues.

"With its strong positioning in its two complementary business sectors, Bigben reaffirms its growth trajectory for the current year," stated the group, which specializes in video games, mobile and gaming accessories, as well as audiovideo products.