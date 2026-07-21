Bigben unveils its quarterly revenue but postpones its annual report

Placed under conciliation proceedings since March, the video game publishing and accessories company has pushed back the release of its 2025-2026 financial report pending an agreement with its creditors. At the same time, activity in the first quarter of 2026/2027 showed a new growth driver on the Back Catalogue side at Nacon, offsetting weakness in the mobile accessories segment.

The group, based in Lesquin, announced that it is postponing the publication of its annual results as of March 31, 2026, as well as its annual financial report. The delay stems from the statutory auditors' inability to complete the certification work on time, due to the conciliation procedure opened on March 4, 2026 by the Lille Metropole Commercial Court. In this context, management is holding active discussions with its main financial creditors to restructure its debt and review its asset perimeter.



As a result, Bigben will not meet the publication deadline set for July 31, 2026 and will ask the Commercial Court to extend the deadline for holding its Annual General Meeting to December 31, 2026.



Revenue for the first quarter of 2026-2027



For the Gaming division (Nacon), quarterly revenue came to €32.6m, up 4.1%. Games activity jumped 13.8% to €22.4m, driven by a standout performance from the Back Catalogue (+32% to €18.5m), which is building on the success of past releases. New releases (€3.9m) remain modest, however (Tour de France 26, Pro Cycling Manager 26, Cthulhu : The Cosmic Abyss).



On the Accessories side, the decline narrowed, down 15.4% to €9.2m, thanks to more favorable market conditions in the United States.

In the Audio-Video & Telco division (BigBen), activity generated €22.6m in revenue, down 10.3%. The contraction comes from the mobile accessories segment, hurt by the lack of momentum in the smartphone market, despite the resilience of the Force ranges. Management expects a rebound in the second quarter with the launch of new smartphone models. Audio-video activity, meanwhile, was virtually stable at €4.7m, supported by demand for the Thomson brand.