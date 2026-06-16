Bill Ackman has announced that he has made four new investments to be held across his various funds, including Pershing Square USA (PSUS), his recently launched listed vehicle. However, the investor did not reveal the identity of the companies involved, stating that this information would be disclosed upon the release of Q2 results.

The investment decisions of the Pershing Square founder are closely watched by financial markets. Ackman commands a following of over 2.4m subscribers on the social network X, where he regularly communicates his positions and market analyses. His last publicly disclosed move was in May, when he announced a stake in Microsoft following a pullback in the stock's price.



The investor also commented on the status of Pershing Square USA, asserting that the fund is currently trading at a discount of about 20% to its net asset value. According to Ackman, this gap is primarily due to technical factors relating to the vehicle's IPO in April. PSUS was designed to provide a broader audience with access to the investment strategy typically employed by Pershing Square's funds.