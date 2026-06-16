The investment decisions of the Pershing Square founder are closely watched by financial markets. Ackman commands a following of over 2.4m subscribers on the social network X, where he regularly communicates his positions and market analyses. His last publicly disclosed move was in May, when he announced a stake in Microsoft following a pullback in the stock's price.

The investor also commented on the status of Pershing Square USA, asserting that the fund is currently trading at a discount of about 20% to its net asset value. According to Ackman, this gap is primarily due to technical factors relating to the vehicle's IPO in April. PSUS was designed to provide a broader audience with access to the investment strategy typically employed by Pershing Square's funds.