As Binance adopts a wait-and-see strategy on a potential return to the US market, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says the crypto giant's comeback is inevitable. At the Davos Economic Forum, Richard Teng, Binance's co-CEO, described the United States as a key market, while stressing the need for caution. Garlinghouse, for his part, believes Binance's economic logic and innovation momentum will push it to reposition itself quickly in that market.



Binance withdrew from the United States in 2023 following a deal with the Department of Justice that included a $4.3bn fine and an admission of guilt by its founder, Changpeng Zhao, over anti-money-laundering compliance failures. Pardoned since by Donald Trump, Zhao is no longer an obstacle to re-entering the US market, a move the company has been considering since December. Garlinghouse expects the return to have a positive impact, particularly on prices, which he says are currently higher in the United States than elsewhere.



This prospect comes amid intense debate over crypto regulation. After the passage of the GENIUS Act on stablecoins, discussions are now focused on the Clarity Act, a broader bill governing all digital assets. While some voices, such as Brian Armstrong (Coinbase), oppose its adoption in its current form, others, including Ripple and Binance, see it as a necessary step forward. According to Richard Teng, any regulation is progress, even if imperfect. Garlinghouse said he was confident the sector can overcome these differences to support its future growth.