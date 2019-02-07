bioMérieux : Acquires Invisible Sentinel, a US-Based Company Specialized in Food and Beverage Molecular Testing

Regulatory News:
bioMérieux (Paris:BIM), a global player in in vitro diagnostics
and world leader in food microbiology testing, today announced the
acquisition of Invisible Sentinel Inc. This company, based in
Philadelphia (PA) develops, manufactures and markets innovative and
user-friendly molecular diagnostic tools for the rapid, accurate and
reliable detection of pathogens and spoilage organisms in food and
beverage.
Invisible Sentinel has developed Veriflow®, an innovative DNA
Signature Capturing Technology that combines very simple protocols and
workflows with rapid results, accuracy and specificity. This molecular
testing platform is very easy to use and does not require sophisticated
lab infrastructure. It targets diversified customers segments in the
food and beverage industry (beer, wine, poultry, juices, nutraceuticals,
etc.). The patented Veriflow® technology, which integrates
innovative approaches based on conventional scientific principles,
already has a proven market uptake with more than 1 million tests sold
since its launch in 2014.
This acquisition strengthens bioMérieux’s position in food pathogen
testing and spoilage organism detection by expanding it to new customer
segments such as breweries and wineries. bioMérieux will now offer
innovative alternatives to deliver accurate results for rare pathogen
testing and challenging food matrices. The acquisition also complements
bioMérieux’s molecular food testing solution GENE-UP® nicely
and offers the opportunity to adapt Invisible Sentinel assays on the
GENE-UP® system, making them available to customers
processing high daily volumes of samples.
“We are very enthusiastic about having the talented team at Invisible
Sentinel join us, and welcome them to bioMérieux,” said Nicolas
Cartier, Executive Vice President, Industrial Microbiology Unit at
bioMérieux. “This acquisition illustrates bioMérieux’s commitment to
bring innovative solutions to customers of all sizes to ensure food and
beverage quality and contribute to protecting consumer’s health.”
Dr. Nicholas Siciliano, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of
Invisible Sentinel, added: “We are thrilled to join the bioMérieux
family today. bioMérieux’s rich history of pioneering innovation in
diagnostics makes them the ideal partner for us to accelerate our
growth. Their global commercial network and leadership in the food
microbiology market will allow our products to reach even more customers
worldwide while also empowering us to provide additional technologies
and resources to our U.S. client base. Ultimately, this partnership will
greatly enhance our ability to develop new products, introduce our
technologies to new markets, and to better serve our existing customers
in the food and beverage industry.”
bioMérieux has acquired all shares of Invisible Sentinel Inc. for
approximately $75 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. The
company has 40 employees (FTE) and generated sales of about $9 million
in 2018 with very strong double-digit growth year on year.
