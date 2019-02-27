bioMérieux : – 2018 Financial Results

Regulatory News:
Alexandre Mérieux, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “In
2018, bioMérieux recorded very satisfactory results and stepped up the
deployment of its immunoassay strategy, with Astute and Hybiome
transactions. In 2019, bioMérieux intends to maintain its sales dynamics
and to improve its operational and financial performance, for the
benefit of clients and patients, true to its continued commitment to
serve public health.”
The Board of Directors of bioMérieux (Paris:BIM), a world leader in the
field of in vitro diagnostics, met on February 26 under the
chairmanship of Alexandre Mérieux and approved the audited consolidated
financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.
|
Consolidated data
In € millions
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
% change
as reported
|
|
Sales
|
|
2,421
|
|
2,288
|
|
+5.8%
|
|
Contributive operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
before non-recurring items*
|
|
361
|
|
335
|
|
|
|
% sales
|
|
14.9%
|
|
14.6%
|
|
+7.8%
|
|
Operating income**
|
|
344
|
|
315
|
|
+9.1%
|
|
Net income of consolidated companies
|
|
256
|
|
238
|
|
+7.6%
|
|
Earnings per share (in €)
|
|
€2.18
|
|
€2.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Contributive operating income before non-recurring items corresponds
to operating income before non-recurring BioFire acquisition and
integration costs and before accounting entries relating to the
company's purchase price allocation.
** Operating income is the sum of contributive operating income before
non-recurring items, BioFire acquisition fees and purchase price
amortization expense and “material, extraordinary and non-recurring
items” recognized in “Other non-recurring income and expenses from
operations, net”.
2018 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Operating highlights of the year are described in Appendix 1 below.
SALES
Consolidated sales for 2018 came in at €2,421 million versus
€2,288 million in 2017, representing an increase at constant exchange
rates and scope of consolidation of 9.9%, slightly higher than the
target of around 9.5%. As expected, the currency effect had a negative
impact of €95 million in 2018, resulting in reported yearonyear growth
of 5.8%.
|
Analysis of sales
In € millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
SALES - TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017
|
|
2,288
|
|
|
|
Currency effect
|
|
-95
|
|
-4.1%
|
|
Changes in scope of consolidation(1)
|
|
+1
|
|
0.0%
|
|
Organic growth
(at constant exchange rates and scope of
consolidation)
|
|
+227
|
|
+9.9%
|
|
SALES - TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
|
|
2,421
|
|
+5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NB: A definition of the currency effect and of changes in the scope of
consolidation is provided at the end of this press release.
(1) Acquisition of Astute Medical Inc. on April 4, 2018.
ANALYSIS OF SALES BY REGION
|
Sales by Region
In € millions
|
|
Q4
2018
|
|
Q4
2017
|
|
%
change
as reported
|
|
% change
at constant
exchange
rates and
scope of
consolidation
|
|
|
|
12
months
ended
Dec. 31,
2018
|
|
12
months
ended
Dec. 31,
2017
|
|
%
change
as reported
|
|
% change
at constant
exchange
rates and
scope of
consolidation
|
|
Americas
|
|
300.2
|
|
262.9
|
|
+14.2%
|
|
+13.9%
|
|
|
|
1,070.2
|
|
1,007.5
|
|
+6.2%
|
|
+12.5%
|
|
North America
|
|
260.1
|
|
220.1
|
|
+18.2%
|
|
+15.1%
|
|
|
|
929.6
|
|
851.2
|
|
+9.2%
|
|
+14.0%
|
|
Latin America
|
|
40.1
|
|
42.8
|
|
-6.3%
|
|
+7.9%
|
|
|
|
140.6
|
|
156.3
|
|
-10.0%
|
|
+4.1%
|
|
Europe(1)
|
|
253.3
|
|
240.5
|
|
+5.3%
|
|
+6.5%
|
|
|
|
921.6
|
|
883.5
|
|
+4.3%
|
|
+5.9%
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
119.0
|
|
110.4
|
|
+7.7%
|
|
+9.2%
|
|
|
|
429.5
|
|
397.2
|
|
+8.1%
|
|
+12.4%
|
|
TOTAL SALES
|
|
579.7
|
|
540.0
|
|
+9.6%
|
|
+10.2%
|
|
|
|
2,421.3
|
|
2,288.2
|
|
+5.8%
|
|
+9.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Including the Middle East and Africa.
-
Sales in the Americas (44% of the consolidated total) reached
€300 million in fourth-quarter 2018, an increase of 14% on
fourth-quarter 2017. Sales for the twelve months to December 31, 2018
were up 12.5% year-on-year, coming in at €1,070 million.
-
In North America (38% of the consolidated total), growth in
the quarter was primarily driven by the development of the BIOFIRE®
FILMARRAY® molecular biology product line and by the
clinical microbiology lines. In immunoassays, price pressure on
procalcitonin assays continued to hamper sales growth despite an
increase in volumes.
-
Latin America recorded robust growth in fourth-quarter
sales except in Brazil, where business continued to slow in an
unfavorable economic environment.
-
Sales in the Europe – Middle East – Africa region (38% of the
consolidated total) came to €253 million for the quarter, up 6.5% on
fourth-quarter 2017. Sales for the twelve months to December 31, 2018
were up 5.9% from the previous year, at €922 million.
-
In Europe (31% of the consolidated total), sales growth was
driven by very strong performances in the molecular biology and
industrial microbiology product lines, particularly in Southern
Europe, Scandinavia and the Benelux countries.
-
In the Russia – Middle East – Africa region, after
exceptionally strong growth in the third quarter, sales continued
to gain significant momentum in the fourth quarter, thanks notably
to Africa, the Middle East and Turkey.
-
Sales in the Asia Pacific region (18% of the consolidated
total) amounted to €119 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, up
around 9% year-on-year on the back of solid performances in Japan,
South Korea and countries in Southeast Asia. This positive trend was
notably driven by faster growth in the industrial application lines
and the development of the BIOFIRE® FILMARRAY®
product line. For the twelve months to December 31, 2018, sales in the
Asia Pacific region totaled €429 million, representing a year-on-year
increase of more than 12%.
ANALYSIS OF SALES BY APPLICATION
|
Sales by Application
In € millions
|
|
Q4
2018
|
|
Q4
2017
|
|
%
change
as reported
|
|
% change
at constant
exchange
rates and
scope of
consolidation
|
|
|
|
12
months
ended
Dec. 31,
2018
|
|
12
months
ended
Dec. 31,
2017
|
|
%
change
as reported
|
|
% change
at constant
exchange
rates and
scope of
consolidation
|
|
Clinical applications
|
|
553.7
|
|
504.2
|
|
+9.8%
|
|
+10.4%
|
|
|
|
1,987.8
|
|
1,875.6
|
|
+6.0%
|
|
+10.1%
|
|
Microbiology
|
|
262.6
|
|
246.1
|
|
+6.7%
|
|
+7.9%
|
|
|
|
964.9
|
|
946.4
|
|
+2.0%
|
|
+6.0%
|
|
Immunoassays
|
|
116.7
|
|
118.8
|
|
-1.8%
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
|
|
441.8
|
|
457.3
|
|
-3.4%
|
|
+0.1%
|
|
Molecular biology
|
|
165.4
|
|
131.9
|
|
+25.4%
|
|
+24.3%
|
|
|
|
549.0
|
|
440.4
|
|
+24.7%
|
|
+29.8%
|
|
Other lines(1)
|
|
9.0
|
|
7.4
|
|
+21.6%
|
|
+16.1%
|
|
|
|
32.1
|
|
31.6
|
|
+1.6%
|
|
+4.1%
|
|
Industrial Applications(2)
|
|
118.8
|
|
109.6
|
|
+8.4%
|
|
+9.6%
|
|
|
|
433.5
|
|
412.5
|
|
+5.1%
|
|
+9.1%
|
|
TOTAL SALES
|
|
672.4
|
|
613.8
|
|
+9.6%
|
|
+10.2%
|
|
|
|
2,421.3
|
|
2,288.2
|
|
+5.8%
|
|
+9.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Including Applied Maths, BioFire Defense, and R&D-related
revenue arising on clinical applications.
(2) Including R&D-related revenue arising on industrial
applications.
-
Clinical application sales, which accounted for approximately
82% of bioMérieux’s consolidated total, rose by more than 10%
year-on-year to €554 million for the fourth quarter and by 10% to
€1,988 million for the full year.
-
In microbiology, fourth-quarter growth was led by the VITEK®
automated identification and antibiotic susceptibility product
line, particularly sales of reagents in emerging markets, and by
further robust sales growth in the BACT/ALERT® blood
culture line.
-
In immunoassays, fourth-quarter performances remained
varied, with growth in sales volumes in China, the Middle East and
Africa more than offset by price pressure on procalcitonin assays
in the United States and declining sales of manual serology tests.
For the full year, sales of VIDAS® reagents grew by
around 2%, thanks to strong performances in the Middle East,
Africa and Asia Pacific regions.
-
In molecular biology, the BIOFIRE® FILMARRAY®
product line recorded 32% growth in sales in the fourth quarter
and added around 600 units to its installed base, for a total of
8,200 installed instruments worldwide at December 31, 2018. The
international roll-out of the line accelerated over the fourth
quarter, with sales outside the United States representing around
19% of total BIOFIRE® FILMARRAY® sales. For
the twelve months to December 31, 2018, sales of the product line
came to €483 million, up 37% from 2017.
-
Sales of industrial applications, which represent around 18% of
the consolidated total, amounted to €119 million in fourth-quarter
2018. The year-on-year increase of 9.6% was driven by strong demand
for product lines aimed at customers in the pharmaceutical industry
and by rapid growth in molecular biology solutions for food
applications. For the twelve months to December 31, 2018, sales came
to €433 million, up 9.1% from the previous year.
-
In the fourth quarter of 2018, sales of reagents and services
accounted for approximately 88% of the consolidated total,
representing a year-on-year increase of 10.5%. This percentage of
consolidated sales takes into account the reclassification of
approximately €4.6 million in sales of reagents within instruments to
reflect the implicit rentals recognized on instrument placement
contracts following the first-time application of IFRS 15 on revenue
recognition.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
-
Gross profit
Gross profit for the year stood at
€1,302 million or 53.8% of sales, up from 53.0% the year before,
despite an unfavorable currency effect of around 90 basis points. The
increase in gross margin at constant exchange rates stemmed primarily
from an improvement in the product mix and solid growth in volumes. It
was also lifted by the longer depreciation periods used for the
installed base of placed instruments, which more accurately reflect
their service lives.
-
Contributive operating income before non-recurring items
Contributive
operating income before non-recurring items amounted to €361 million
in 2018, compared with €335 million in 2017. Contributive operating
income before non-recurring items as a percentage of sales was also
higher than the previous year, at 14.9% versus 14.6% in 2017. The
Group’s margins therefore improved, despite a significant negative
currency effect of around €40 million year-on-year and €17 million in
expenses recognized on the consolidation of companies acquired in
2018. These negative effects more than offset the positive €36 million
year-on-year impact of certain bonus plans in the United States that
are tied to the bioMérieux share price (phantom share plans) and
therefore tracked the share’s decline in the second half of the year.
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to
€646 million, or 26.7% of sales, up 9.4% at constant exchange
rates and 7% as reported. The increase primarily reflected higher
employee numbers in the sales teams dedicated to the BIOFIRE®
FILMARRAY® product line and in teams in Asia,
particularly in Japan, where distribution is now handled directly.
-
R&D expenses amounted to €327 million in 2018 or 13.5%
of sales, versus €304 million or 13.3% of sales in 2017. The 7%
increase at constant exchange rates reflects, as expected, the
additional R&D efforts made in particular to support the BIOFIRE®
FILMARRAY® product line and certain microbiology lines,
as well as the integration of Astute Medical’s R&D activities.
-
Other operating income, which includes research tax
credits, grants and net income from royalties, came to €31 million
in 2018, unchanged from the prior year.
-
Operating income
The depreciation/amortization charged
against assets valued at the date of acquisition of BioFire amounted
to €18 million in 2018, stable year-on-year. As a result, the Group
ended the year with operating income of €343 million, up 9% on
the €315 million reported in 2017.
-
Net income of consolidated companies
Net
financial expense amounted to €23 million in 2018, up slightly
from the €22 million expense recorded in 2017.
The cost
of net debt came to €18.5 million, versus €16.2 million in the
prior year, and other financial items totaled €4.5 million,
down from €6.2 million in 2017, thanks to a decline in the cost of
foreign exchange hedges.
The Group's effective tax rate
for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 stood at 20.3%, versus
18.6% in the prior year, when it benefited from non-recurring items
relating to U.S. tax reform. The effective tax rate in 2018 reflects
the positive recurring impact of this same reform, as well as a
one-off payment to the U.S. pension fund and the favorable resolution
of a tax dispute in Sweden.
Net income of consolidated
companies amounted to €257 million in 2018, up 8.3% from
€238 million in 2017.
CASH MANAGEMENT AND FINANCE
-
Free cash flow
EBITDA1 came to
€519 million, or 21.4% of sales, up 9% from the €475 million recorded
in 2017. The increase reflected growth in contributive operating
income before non-recurring items and net additions to depreciation
and amortization of operating items and operating provisions.
Income
tax paid amounted to €65 million, down from the €91 million paid
in the prior year, following the implementation of the U.S. tax
reform, which lowered federal tax rates from 35% to 21%.
Working
capital requirement rose by just €3 million in 2018, despite
sustained growth in Group sales over the period. The change was
primarily a result of the following factors:
-
Inventories increased at the same rate as sales, rising
€27 million in 2018, and inventory turnover was virtually stable.
-
Trade receivables were up by €30 million, mainly reflecting growth
in sales and stable days sales outstanding.
-
The change in trade payables was an increase of €14 million, in
line with business growth.
-
Other working capital requirement items increased by €41 million,
chiefly as a result of an increase in accrued taxes and payroll
liabilities, which now includes the provision in relation to bonus
plans in the United States that are indexed to the bioMérieux
share price (phantom share plans) as a payroll liability, whereas
it was previously recorded as a debt.
In addition, in the first half of 2018, bioMérieux recorded a one-off
€56 million payment to the U.S. pension fund, classified under non-operating
payables.
As expected, capital expenditure outlays represented around 9% of
sales or €227 million in 2018, versus €183 million in 2017.
Excluding the one-off payment to the U.S. pension fund, free cash flow
amounted to €222 million in 2018, versus €165 million in 2017,
representing an increase of more than 30%. Including the one-off
payment, reported free cash flow came to €166 million.
__________________________
1 EBITDA corresponds to the aggregate of contributive
operating income before non-recurring items, and operating depreciation
and amortization.
-
Change in net debt
Purchases of non-current
financial assets, net of disposals, amounted to €197 million in
2018 and primarily reflected the acquisition of Astute Medical Inc.
and the acquisition of a majority stake in Hybiome in China.
In
addition, the Company paid €40 million in dividends,
virtually unchanged from the previous year, and bought back shares for
€23 million under the share buyback program to cover employee share
plans, compared with €1 million the previous year.
As
a result, consolidated net debt came to €267 million at
December 31, 2018, versus €156 million at December 31, 2017.
DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors will recommend that shareholders at the Annual
General Meeting on May 23, 2019 approve a dividend of €0.35
per share. This represents a total payout of €41.4 million,
versus a prior-year payout of €40.2 million, and will be paid on
June 6, 2019.
HUMAN RESOURCES
At December 31, 2018, the Company had 11,200 full-time-equivalent
employees and temporary staff, compared with 10,400 a year earlier.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
-
Acquisition of Invisible Sentinel Inc.
On February 7, 2019, bioMérieux announced the acquisition of Invisible
Sentinel Inc. Based in Philadelphia (PA), the company develops,
manufactures and markets innovative and user-friendly molecular
diagnostic tools for the rapid, accurate and reliable detection of
pathogens and spoilage organisms in food and beverages. bioMérieux has
acquired all of the shares of Invisible Sentinel Inc. for approximately
$75 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. The company has
40 employees (on a full-time equivalent basis) and generated sales of
about $9 million in 2018, with very strong double-digit growth
year-on-year.
-
Appointment of Valérie Leyldé as Executive Vice President, Human
Resources & Communication
bioMérieux announced the appointment of Valérie Leyldé as Executive Vice
President, Human Resources & Communication and member of the Executive
Committee. These functions were previously overseen by Michel
Baguenault, who continues to serve as Company Secretary and is notably
in charge of internal audit, public relations and corporate social
responsibility. Valérie Leyldé is a graduate of HEC Paris and
Sciences Po Paris and has held various positions in bioMérieux’s Human
Resources Department. Prior to her recent appointment, which took effect
on January 1, 2019, she served as Vice President, Corporate Human
Resources, Communication & Customer Excellence at Mérieux NutriSciences.
2019 OBJECTIVES
In 2019, bioMérieux will endeavor to maintain the strong sales momentum
achieved in recent years and has therefore set a target of organic
growth in sales of between 7.0% and 8.5% at constant exchange rates and
scope of consolidation. Growth reported in euros is expected to be
close to organic growth. These objectives reflect a flu season of normal
intensity in 2019, compared to a particularly intense season in 2018.
bioMérieux therefore expects sales growth to be weaker in
first-quarter 2019 than in the other quarters.
bioMérieux also aims to further improve its margins while investing to
strengthen its positions. The Company is targeting contributive
operating income before non-recurring items of between €385 million and
€400 million, at current exchange rates. This range includes a
negative currency effect of around €5 million, as well as the
€10 million dilutive impact of integrating recently acquired companies
Astute Medical, Hybiome and Invisible Sentinel. Note that bonus plans in
the United States tied to the bioMérieux share price (phantom share
plans) will continue in 2019.
These objectives do not take into account the potentially negative
effects of uncertain events that are beyond the Company’s control, such
as the application of a hard Brexit, heightened trade tensions between
the United States and China, or greaterthanexpected declines in
emerging-market currencies.
INVESTOR CALENDAR
|
First-quarter 2019 sales
|
|
|
April 24, 2019
|
Annual General Meeting
|
|
|
May 23, 2019
|
Second-quarter 2019 sales and first-half 2019 results
|
|
|
September 4, 2019
|
Third-quarter 2019 sales
|
|
|
October 22, 2019
|
|
|
|
Notes and definitions
The above forward-looking statements are based, entirely or partially,
on assessments or judgments that may change or be modified, due to
uncertainties and risks related to the Company’s economic, financial,
regulatory and competitive environment, notably those described in the
2017 Registration Document. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any
assurance nor make any representation as to whether the objectives will
be met. The Company does not undertake to update or otherwise revise any
forecasts or objectives presented herein, except in compliance with the
disclosure obligations applicable to companies whose shares are listed
on a stock exchange.
Currency effect: this is established by
converting actual numbers at the average rates of year y-1. In practice,
those rates are either average rates communicated by the ECB, or hedged
rates if hedging instruments have been set up.
Changes in scope of consolidation: these
are determined:
- for acquisitions in the period, by deducting from sales for the period
the amount of sales generated during the period by acquired entities as
from the date they entered the consolidated reporting scope;
- for acquisitions in the previous period, by deducting from sales for
the period the amount of sales generated in the months in the previous
period during which the acquired entities were not consolidated;
- for disposals in the period, by adding to sales for the period the
amount of sales generated by entities sold during the previous period in
the months of the current period during which these entities were no
longer consolidated;
- for disposals in the previous period, by adding to sales for the
period the amount of sales generated during the previous period by the
entities sold.
ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX
Pioneering Diagnostics
A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for over
55 years, bioMérieux is present in more than 150 countries through
43 subsidiaries and a large network of distributors. In 2018, revenues
reached €2.4 billion, with over 90% of sales outside of France.
bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software)
which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve
patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used
for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting
microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.
|
|
bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.
Symbol: BIM – ISIN Code: FR0013280286
Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP
|
|
Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com.
Investor website: www.biomerieux-finance.com
APPENDIX 1: 2018 OPERATING
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Business development
-
In April 2018, bioMérieux announced the acquisition of Astute
Medical Inc. for $90 million. Based in San Diego, United
States, Astute Medical Inc. has notably developed the NEPHROCHECK®
test, a CE-marked test cleared by the U.S. authorities for the
early risk assessment of acute kidney injuries based on the level
of two biomarkers, IGFBP-7 (Insulin-like Growth Factor-Binding
Protein-7) and TIMP-2 (Tissue Inhibitor Metalloproteinases-2).
During the second quarter, the biomarkers in the NEPHROCHECK®
test were included in guidelines issued by the ERAS®
Cardiac Surgery Society and in consensus recommendations published
by the Acute Dialysis Quality Initiative (ADQI), an international
organization that brings together more than 150 members who
specialize in the diagnosis and management of acute kidney injury
(AKI) and other conditions that require dialysis.
-
In November 2018, bioMérieux acquired a majority stake in Hybiome
to sustainably strengthen its presence both in China and in the
immunoassay market. This transaction followed the acquisition of a
non-controlling interest in the company in July 2018. Hybiome is
based in Suzhou, China, and specializes in automated immunoassay
analyzers. Founded in 2009, it develops, produces and markets a
comprehensive range of diagnostic solutions (reagents, instruments
and software) cleared by the China Food and Drug Administration
(CFDA). Hybiome employs around 300 people, including close to
80 employees in R&D.
-
Commercial offer
In 2018, bioMérieux enhanced its
commercial offer in several areas:
-
In microbiology, CE marking and FDA clearance of the
expanded VITEK® MS database. This innovative solution
further improves the performance of the VITEK® MS mass
spectrometry system by adding 272 new species to its database,
including 217 bacteria species and 55 fungal species. The VITEK®
MS database now contains 16,000 strains.
In addition,
bioMérieux has enhanced its ETEST® manual antibiotic
susceptibility testing product line, launching ETEST®
Piperacillin/Tazobactam in Europe in late 2018 and ETEST®
Telavancin in the United States in early 2019.
-
In immunoassays, the Company launched VIDAS® PTH
(1-84), a quantitative test for parathyroid hormone, mainly used
in the monitoring of chronic kidney disease patients. VIDAS®
PTH (1-84) is the latest addition to bioMérieux’s range of
solutions dedicated to bone and mineral metabolism, which already
includes VIDAS® Vitamine D and VIDAS®
Ferritine.
-
In molecular biology, the new BIOFIRE® FILMARRAY®
Pneumonia Panel received FDA 510(k) clearance and was CE-marked.
The panel can identify 33 targets in several types of samples,
such as bronchoalveolar lavage fluids and sputum (including
endotracheal aspirate). The target list includes 18 bacteria,
8 viruses and 7 antibiotic resistance genes. For bacterial
targets, 15 tests will provide information about the abundance of
microorganisms in a given sample.
-
In industrial microbiological control, the innovative
ENDOZYME® II GO test was launched for the detection of
endotoxins in pharmaceutical microbiology control. Based on
recombinant horseshoe crab Factor C (rFC), this new assay enables
endotoxin testing in pharmaceutical grade water, injectable drugs
and other pharmaceutical products. It is the result of the
combined expertise of bioMérieux in microbiology and Hyglos GmbH,
acquired by bioMérieux in 2016 and specialized in endotoxin
detection.
APPENDIX 2: QUARTERLY SALES BY
REGION AND APPLICATION
Sales by Region in € millions and % Change in
Sales by Region
|
|
|
First quarter
|
|
Second quarter
|
|
Third quarter
|
|
Fourth quarter
|
|
Full-year
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Americas
|
|
270.6
|
|
267.7
|
|
246.9
|
|
246.3
|
|
252.5
|
|
230.1
|
|
300.2
|
|
262.9
|
|
1,070.2
|
|
1,007.5
|
|
North America
|
|
240.5
|
|
231.1
|
|
211.2
|
|
208.0
|
|
217.8
|
|
191.9
|
|
260.1
|
|
220.1
|
|
929.6
|
|
851.2
|
|
Latin America
|
|
30.1
|
|
36.6
|
|
35.7
|
|
38.8
|
|
34.7
|
|
38.2
|
|
40.1
|
|
42.8
|
|
140.6
|
|
156.3
|
|
Europe(1)
|
|
222.1
|
|
218.7
|
|
227.2
|
|
216.3
|
|
219.0
|
|
207.9
|
|
253.3
|
|
240.5
|
|
921.6
|
|
883.5
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
94.2
|
|
81.6
|
|
108.1
|
|
103.2
|
|
108.2
|
|
102.0
|
|
119.0
|
|
110.4
|
|
429.5
|
|
397.2
|
|
TOTAL SALES
|
|
587.0
|
|
568.0
|
|
582.2
|
|
566.4
|
|
579.7
|
|
540.0
|
|
672.4
|
|
613.8
|
|
2,421.3
|
|
2,288.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Including the Middle East and Africa.
|
|
|
First quarter
|
|
Second quarter
|
|
Third quarter
|
|
Fourth quarter
|
|
Full-year
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
Like-for-like(2)
|
|
As reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
|
As reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
|
As reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
|
As reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
|
Americas
|
|
+1.1%
|
|
+16.5%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
+9.1%
|
|
+9.7%
|
|
+10.0%
|
|
+14.2%
|
|
+13.9%
|
|
+6.2%
|
|
+12.5%
|
|
North America
|
|
+4.1%
|
|
+19.9%
|
|
+1.5%
|
|
+9.4%
|
|
+13.5%
|
|
+11.1%
|
|
+18.2%
|
|
+15.1%
|
|
+9.2%
|
|
+14.0%
|
|
Latin America
|
|
-17.7%
|
|
-4.8%
|
|
-7.8%
|
|
+7.1%
|
|
-9.2%
|
|
+4.8%
|
|
-6.3%
|
|
+7.9%
|
|
-10.0%
|
|
+4.1%
|
|
Europe(1)
|
|
+1.6%
|
|
+2.8%
|
|
+5.0%
|
|
+6.8%
|
|
+5.3%
|
|
+7.5%
|
|
+5.3%
|
|
+6.5%
|
|
+4.3%
|
|
+5.9%
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
+15.6%
|
|
+25.3%
|
|
+4.7%
|
|
+9.9%
|
|
+6.1%
|
|
+8.3%
|
|
+7.7%
|
|
+9.2%
|
|
+8.1%
|
|
+12.4%
|
|
TOTAL SALES
|
|
+3.4%
|
|
+12.5%
|
|
+2.8%
|
|
+8.4%
|
|
+7.3%
|
|
+8.8%
|
|
+9.6%
|
|
+10.2%
|
|
+5.8%
|
|
+9.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Including the Middle East and Africa.
(2)
At constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.
Sales by Application in € millions and % Change in
Sales by Application
|
|
|
First quarter
|
|
Second quarter
|
|
Third quarter
|
|
Fourth quarter
|
|
Full-year
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Clinical applications
|
|
486.3
|
|
467.7
|
|
474.4
|
|
464.0
|
|
473.5
|
|
439.8
|
|
553.7
|
|
504.2
|
|
1,987.8
|
|
1,875.6
|
|
Microbiology
|
|
222.7
|
|
229.2
|
|
236.6
|
|
234.9
|
|
243.1
|
|
236.2
|
|
262.6
|
|
246.1
|
|
964.9
|
|
946.4
|
|
Immunoassays
|
|
107.9
|
|
111.7
|
|
113.9
|
|
120.8
|
|
103.3
|
|
105.9
|
|
116.7
|
|
118.8
|
|
441.8
|
|
457.3
|
|
Molecular biology
|
|
148.2
|
|
118.6
|
|
115.1
|
|
99.4
|
|
120.4
|
|
90.5
|
|
165.4
|
|
131.9
|
|
549.0
|
|
440.4
|
|
Other lines(1)
|
|
7.5
|
|
8.1
|
|
8.8
|
|
8.9
|
|
6.8
|
|
7.2
|
|
9.0
|
|
7.4
|
|
32.1
|
|
31.6
|
|
Industrial Applications(2)
|
|
100.8
|
|
100.3
|
|
107.9
|
|
102.4
|
|
106.1
|
|
100.3
|
|
118.8
|
|
109.6
|
|
433.5
|
|
412.5
|
|
TOTAL SALES
|
|
587.0
|
|
568.0
|
|
582.2
|
|
566.4
|
|
579.7
|
|
540.0
|
|
672.4
|
|
613.8
|
|
2,421.3
|
|
2,288.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Including Applied Maths, BioFire Defense, and R&D-related
revenue arising on clinical applications.
(2) Including
R&D-related revenue arising on industrial applications.
|
|
|
First quarter
|
|
Second quarter
|
|
Third quarter
|
|
Fourth quarter
|
|
Full-year
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
Like-for-like(3)
|
|
As reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
|
As reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
|
As reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
|
As reported
|
|
Like-for-like
|
|
Clinical applications
|
|
+4.0%
|
|
+13.5%
|
|
+2.2%
|
|
+7.8%
|
|
+7.7%
|
|
+8.9%
|
|
+9.8%
|
|
+10.4%
|
|
+6.0%
|
|
+10.1%
|
|
Microbiology
|
|
-2.8%
|
|
+4.6%
|
|
+0.7%
|
|
+6.0%
|
|
+2.9%
|
|
+5.1%
|
|
+6.7%
|
|
+7.9%
|
|
+2.0%
|
|
+6.0%
|
|
Immunoassays
|
|
-3.4%
|
|
+3.3%
|
|
-5.7%
|
|
-1.4%
|
|
-2.4%
|
|
-0.8%
|
|
-1.8%
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
-3.4%
|
|
+0.1%
|
|
Molecular biology
|
|
+24.9%
|
|
+41.3%
|
|
+15.8%
|
|
+23.5%
|
|
+33.1%
|
|
+30.8%
|
|
+25.4%
|
|
+24.3%
|
|
+24.7%
|
|
+29.8%
|
|
Other lines(1)
|
|
-7.8%
|
|
-1.1%
|
|
-0.5%
|
|
+6.9%
|
|
-5.8%
|
|
-5.3%
|
|
+21.6%
|
|
+16.1%
|
|
+1.6%
|
|
+4.1%
|
|
Industrial Applications(2)
|
|
+0.5%
|
|
+7.9%
|
|
+5.3%
|
|
+10.7%
|
|
+5.8%
|
|
+8.0%
|
|
+8.4%
|
|
+9.6%
|
|
+5.1%
|
|
+9.1%
|
|
TOTAL SALES
|
|
+3.4%
|
|
+12.5%
|
|
+2.8%
|
|
+8.4%
|
|
+7.3%
|
|
+8.8%
|
|
+9.6%
|
|
+10.2%
|
|
+5.8%
|
|
+9.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Including Applied Maths, BioFire Defense, and R&D-related
revenue arising on clinical applications.
(2) Including
R&D-related revenue arising on industrial applications.
(3)
At constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.
APPENDIX 3: BIOMÉRIEUX
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of euros
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
NET SALES
|
|
2,421.3
|
|
2,288.2
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
-1,119.1
|
|
-1,076.4
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
1,302.2
|
|
1,211.8
|
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|
|
31.2
|
|
31.2
|
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
-480.3
|
|
-447.5
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
-165.2
|
|
-156.4
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
-326.9
|
|
-304.4
|
|
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
-972.4
|
|
-908.3
|
|
CONTRIBUTIVE OPERATING INCOME
|
|
361.0
|
|
334.7
|
|
BioFire acquisition's fees and depreciation costs
|
|
-17.5
|
|
-18.2
|
|
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS
|
|
343.5
|
|
316.5
|
|
Other non-recurring income (expenses)
|
|
0.2
|
|
-1.6
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
343.6
|
|
314.9
|
|
Cost of net financial debt
|
|
-18.5
|
|
-16.2
|
|
Other financial items
|
|
-4.5
|
|
-6.2
|
|
Income tax
|
|
-65.2
|
|
-54.5
|
|
Investments in associates
|
|
0.2
|
|
-0.4
|
|
NET INCOME OF CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES
|
|
255.6
|
|
237.6
|
|
Attributable to the minority interests
|
|
-1.1
|
|
-0.6
|
|
ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARENT COMPANY
|
|
256.6
|
|
238.1
|
|
Basic net income per share
|
|
2.18
|
€
|
2.02
|
€
|
Diluted net income per share
|
|
2.17
|
€
|
2.01
|
€
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Corresponds to non-recurring BioFire acquisition and integration
costs and accounting entries relating to the company’s purchase price
allocation.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
507.3
|
|
430.7
|
Goodwill
|
|
616.5
|
|
442.7
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
807.5
|
|
711.4
|
Financial assets
|
|
71.8
|
|
57.9
|
Investments in associates
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.1
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
16.2
|
|
14.1
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
74.3
|
|
51.6
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
2,093.9
|
|
1,708.5
|
Inventories and work in progress
|
|
414.9
|
|
380.3
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
490.0
|
|
460.1
|
Other operating receivables
|
|
61.7
|
|
75.1
|
Tax receivable
|
|
39.2
|
|
36.1
|
Non-operating receivables
|
|
9.6
|
|
15.7
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
280.1
|
|
312.1
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
1,295.6
|
|
1,279.4
|
ASSETS HELD FOR SALE
|
|
0.1
|
|
2.1
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
3,389.6
|
|
2,990.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions of euros)
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
12.0
|
|
12.0
|
Additional paid-in capital & Reserves
|
|
1,660.6
|
|
1,487.5
|
Net income for the year
|
|
256.6
|
|
238.1
|
SHAREHOLERS' EQUITY
|
|
1,929.3
|
|
1,737.6
|
MINORITY INTERESTS
|
|
74.0
|
|
-0.9
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
2,003.3
|
|
1,736.7
|
Net financial debt - long-term
|
|
446.8
|
|
391.1
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
136.0
|
|
103.8
|
Provisions
|
|
47.1
|
|
106.7
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
629.9
|
|
601.5
|
Net financial debt - short-term
|
|
100.2
|
|
76.9
|
Provisions
|
|
45.0
|
|
34.1
|
Accounts payable
|
|
176.9
|
|
161.3
|
Other operating liabilities
|
|
345.1
|
|
300.7
|
Tax liabilities
|
|
33.5
|
|
24.2
|
Non-operating liabilities
|
|
55.8
|
|
54.6
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
756.4
|
|
651.8
|
LIABILITIES RELATED TO ASSETS HELD FOR SALE
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
3,389.6
|
|
2,990.0
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions euros
|
|
31/12/2018
|
|
31/12/2017
|
Net income of consolidated companies
|
|
255.5
|
|
237.5
|
- Investments in associates
|
|
-0.2
|
|
0.4
|
- Cost of net financial debt
|
|
18.5
|
|
16.2
|
- Other financial items
|
|
4.5
|
|
6.2
|
- Current income tax expense
|
|
65.2
|
|
54.5
|
- Operating depreciation and provisions on assets
|
|
157.9
|
|
140.5
|
- Non-recurring items and BioFire acquisition's fees and
depreciation costs
|
|
17.4
|
|
19.9
|
EBITDA (before non-recurring items)
|
|
518.8
|
|
475.2
|
Other non current operating gains/losses
(w/o exceptionnal depreciations, assets losses and capital
gains/losses)
|
|
0.1
|
|
-1.1
|
Other financial items
(w/o accruals & disposal of financial assets)
|
|
-4.6
|
|
-6.1
|
Operating provisions for risks and contingencies
|
|
-47.8
|
|
5.5
|
Change in fair value of financial instruments
|
|
0.3
|
|
2.3
|
Share-based payments
|
|
6.7
|
|
7.5
|
Elimination of other gains and losses without any impact on cash
or operations
|
|
-45.3
|
|
8.1
|
Change in inventories
|
|
-27.3
|
|
-4.3
|
Change in accounts receivable
|
|
-30.3
|
|
-25.6
|
Change in accounts payable
|
|
13.7
|
|
-4.1
|
Change in other operating working capital
|
|
41.1
|
|
-3.8
|
Change in operating working capital(a)
|
|
-2.8
|
|
-37.8
|
Other non operating working capital
|
|
2.7
|
|
1.5
|
Change in non-current assets
|
|
-1.5
|
|
2.0
|
Other cashflows from operation
|
|
-1.6
|
|
-34.3
|
Income tax paid
|
|
-66.5
|
|
-91.5
|
Cost of net financial debt
|
|
-18.5
|
|
-16.2
|
Net cash flow from operations
|
|
386.9
|
|
341.3
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
-226.8
|
|
-183.5
|
Proceeds on fixed asset disposals
|
|
5.4
|
|
7.9
|
Purchase / Disposals of financial assets
|
|
0.0
|
|
-0.4
|
Free cash flow (b)
|
|
165.5
|
|
165.3
|
Purchase / Disposals of investment
|
|
-5.4
|
|
-13.7
|
Impact of changes in the scope of consolidation
|
|
-191.4
|
|
9.3
|
Net cash flow from (used in) investment activities
|
|
-418.2
|
|
-180.4
|
Purchases and proceeds of treasury stocks
|
|
-22.6
|
|
-0.9
|
Dividends to shareholders
|
|
-40.2
|
|
-39.4
|
Dividends to minority interests
|
|
0.0
|
|
-0.1
|
Change in confirmed financial debt
|
|
115.5
|
|
-0.6
|
Variation d'intérêts sans prise ni perte de contrôle
|
|
0.0
|
|
-11.5
|
Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities
|
|
52.7
|
|
-52.5
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
21.4
|
|
108.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|
|
260.4
|
|
146.6
|
Impact of currency changes on net cash and cash equivalents
|
|
-11.8
|
|
5.4
|
Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
|
|
270.0
|
|
260.4
(a) Including additions to and reversals of current provisions.
(b)
Corresponds to the sum of net cash from operating activities and net
cash used in investing activities excluding the impact of changes in
Group structure. It also includes purchases and sales of treasury shares
and the cost of net debt.
