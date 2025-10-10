Biogen and Stoke Therapeutics report longer-term follow-up analyses from ongoing open-label extension studies in Dravet syndrome that support the potential of zorevunersen as a disease-modifying drug.



These results, presented at the 54th Annual Meeting of the Child Neurology Society (CNS), showed continued improvements in cognition and behavior at 2 years, contrasting with 'minimal change in natural history'.



In addition, improvements in overall clinical status at 3 years in the open-label extension studies were reported by clinicians and caregivers in 95% of patients treated with zorevunersen.



A severe developmental and epileptic encephalopathy characterized by severe and recurrent seizures as well as cognitive and behavioral impairments, Dravet syndrome affects up to 38,000 people in the US, Europe and Japan.