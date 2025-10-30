Biogen reported adjusted net income of $707.5m for Q3 2025, up 19% year-on-year. Adjusted EPS was $4.81, up 18% from $4.08 a year earlier.



Revenue for the quarter was $2.53bn, exceeding expectations, up 3% on a reported basis and 2% at constant exchange rates.



This momentum was driven by newly launched drugs (+67% year-on-year), particularly in Alzheimer's disease (LEQEMBI, +82%), rare diseases (SKYCLARYS, +30%) and postpartum depression (ZURZUVAE).



Free cash flow for the quarter was $1.23bn, up significantly from $901m a year earlier, supported by strong operating cash flow generation.



Chief Executive Officer Christopher A. Viehbacher praised "another strong financial performance driven by the commercial momentum of our newly launched products, the resilience of our MS franchise and our disciplined cost management."



Biogen revised its 2025 adjusted EPS forecast to between $14.50 and $15.00, down from a previous range of $15.50 to $16.00.



This revision includes a positive effect of $0.25 related to the improvement in the underlying business, offset by an expected negative impact of approximately $1.25 in Q4 related to IPR&D expenses from external growth operations.



The 2025 revenue forecast has been raised: the group now expects stable growth of +1% at constant exchange rates, compared with a previous estimate of stability.



The stock is down just under 2% in pre-market trading in New York.





