bioMérieux in the red despite positive news

bioMérieux (-0.79%) has filed an authorization request with U.S. health authorities for new versions of its BIOFIRE and FILMARRAY Gastrointestinal Panels, aimed at improving the detection of gastrointestinal pathogens.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/30/2026 at 04:35 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

These molecular PCR diagnostic solutions can simultaneously detect 22 and 11 pathogens, respectively, from stool samples from patients showing signs and/or symptoms of gastrointestinal infection. Run on bioMérieux's BIOFIRE FILMARRAY 2.0 and TORCH systems, they require about two minutes of preparation for a turnaround time of roughly one hour.



TP Icap Midcap welcomes the progress



Analysts, who see bioMérieux's near-term momentum as somewhat sluggish, nevertheless applaud the disciplined execution of the strategic roadmap, particularly on the key non-respiratory pillar.



For TP Icap Midcap, the latest developments unveiled by the in vitro diagnostics specialist reflect the model's dual engine: expanding use cases and enriching the menu. This builds on an already solid foundation, with a broad non-respiratory portfolio (gastrointestinal, meningitis/encephalitis, blood culture, joint infection) supported by a sizable installed base. The focus is now on monetization through cross-selling, with significant remaining potential to increase multi-panel usage per instrument.



The recommendation remains Hold, with a price target of €93, implying upside potential of 33%.