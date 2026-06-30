bioMérieux (-0.79%) has filed an authorization request with U.S. health authorities for new versions of its BIOFIRE and FILMARRAY Gastrointestinal Panels, aimed at improving the detection of gastrointestinal pathogens.
These molecular PCR diagnostic solutions can simultaneously detect 22 and 11 pathogens, respectively, from stool samples from patients showing signs and/or symptoms of gastrointestinal infection. Run on bioMérieux's BIOFIRE FILMARRAY 2.0 and TORCH systems, they require about two minutes of preparation for a turnaround time of roughly one hour.
TP Icap Midcap welcomes the progress
Analysts, who see bioMérieux's near-term momentum as somewhat sluggish, nevertheless applaud the disciplined execution of the strategic roadmap, particularly on the key non-respiratory pillar.
For TP Icap Midcap, the latest developments unveiled by the in vitro diagnostics specialist reflect the model's dual engine: expanding use cases and enriching the menu. This builds on an already solid foundation, with a broad non-respiratory portfolio (gastrointestinal, meningitis/encephalitis, blood culture, joint infection) supported by a sizable installed base. The focus is now on monetization through cross-selling, with significant remaining potential to increase multi-panel usage per instrument.
The recommendation remains Hold, with a price target of €93, implying upside potential of 33%.
bioMérieux designs, develops, produces, and sells systems used in clinical practice to diagnose infectious diseases (including HIV, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections), cancers, and cardiovascular pathologies based on a biological sample (blood, saliva, urine, etc.). Net sales break down by sector of application as follows:
- medical applications (84.3%): in industry, microbiological testing of samples from finished products, materials during the manufacturing process, or the environment, primarily in the food-processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors;
- industrial applications (15.7%).
The group's diagnostic systems consist of three elements with related services: reagents, instruments (or platforms or analyzers), software, and services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East /Africa (32.3%), North America (45.4%), Asia/Pacific (15.6%), and Latin America (6.7%).
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