These molecular PCR diagnostic solutions can simultaneously detect 22 and 11 pathogens, respectively, from stool samples from patients showing signs and/or symptoms of gastrointestinal infection. Run on bioMérieux's BIOFIRE FILMARRAY 2.0 and TORCH systems, they require about two minutes of preparation for a turnaround time of roughly one hour.

TP Icap Midcap welcomes the progress

Analysts, who see bioMérieux's near-term momentum as somewhat sluggish, nevertheless applaud the disciplined execution of the strategic roadmap, particularly on the key non-respiratory pillar.

For TP Icap Midcap, the latest developments unveiled by the in vitro diagnostics specialist reflect the model's dual engine: expanding use cases and enriching the menu. This builds on an already solid foundation, with a broad non-respiratory portfolio (gastrointestinal, meningitis/encephalitis, blood culture, joint infection) supported by a sizable installed base. The focus is now on monetization through cross-selling, with significant remaining potential to increase multi-panel usage per instrument.

The recommendation remains Hold, with a price target of €93, implying upside potential of 33%.